SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty pitcher Zach Hegge has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball Pitcher of the Week, announced Tuesday.
Hegge pitched 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief in a victory over Midland. He struck out 10, walked none and allowed just two hits.
On the season, the sophomore from Lyons, Nebraska, has made five appearances, pitching 11 1/3 innings. He has a 2.38 earned run average and has struck out 19 batters while walking none.
Mount Marty, 29-8 overall and 12-4 in GPAC play, is on the road this week, playing at Northwestern Friday and at Doane Sunday.
