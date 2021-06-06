After back-to-back victories in must-win games, Yankton Post 12 came up short against a hot-hitting J.C. Brager (Lincoln Southeast) squad.
Lincoln (Nebraska) Southeast pounded out 17 hits on the way to a 14-5 victory over Yankton in the championship of the Kyle Mueller Memorial First Dakota Classic, Sunday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Ethan Steer went 3-for-4 with a double, and David Swanson went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI for Southeast. Jacob Anderson doubled and singled, driving in four runs. Mason Masur and Connor Wilken each had two hits. Cade Wikem, Will Barrett, Easton Dubuse and Connor Pfundt each had a hit.
Drew Ryken doubled and singled for Yankton. Rugby Ryken had a hit and two RBI. Dylan Prouty and Jace McCorkell each had a hit.
Hunter Dragoo allowed two runs over 3 1/3 innings for the win. Tristan Redman took the loss.
Lincoln Southeast led 4-0 after two innings, but Yankton was challenging the Knights, leaving a combined five runners on base in the first two innings.
“It was what we did against West (in the final game of pool play,” Yankton head coach Drew Lawrence said. “We got guys on, but we didn’t come through.”
Yankton nearly got out of the third without allowing a run, but Swanson’s bases-clearing double tacked another three runs on the Knights’ lead. Southeast exploded in the fourth for six runs, moving its lead to 13-0.
But Yankton responded in the bottom of the fourth to keep the game going. Post 12 took advantage of some Knights’ wildness, with the aid of Rugby Ryken’s two-run single, to score five runs.
Southeast added a run in the top of the fifth, and the Knights’ Connor Pfundt closed the door in the bottom of the frame to end the game.
“We were there at the end,” Lawrence said. “Overall, I’m super proud of what we accomplished this weekend.”
Southeast (11-2) capped the weekend with a 6-0 record, including two wins over Yankton.
Post 12 (5-5) went 4-2 on the weekend. Yankton travels to Watertown for two games on Tuesday, then hosts Rapid City Post 22 for a single game on Wednesday before opening the Lewis & Clark Classic on Friday.
The Classic, a 20-team, four-site event, is essentially twice the size of the Mueller Memorial Classic. According to Lawrence, Yankton can take plenty from this weekend’s experience into that next big tournament.
“Our players have shown themselves that they can play with anyone,” Lawrence said. “We should be able to minimize the nervousness to start in that one.
“We’ll be looking to be successful in that one as well.”
Yankton 12, SSC 2
Yankton advanced to the championship with a 12-2 rout of the Siouxland Bank Post 307 team of South Sioux City, Nebraska early Sunday afternoon.
Joe Gokie went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored to lead Yankton’s 13-hit barrage. Rugby Ryken doubled twice, driving in three. Cody Oswald doubled and singled, driving in two. Austin Wagner also doubled and singled. Connor Teichroew had two hits, and Tony McGlone and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Connor Slaughter doubled and singled for South Sioux City. Chris Love also doubled. Jace Kempers, Noah Dickes and Kaine Young each had a hit.
Drew Ryken went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out three, for the win. Jace Kempers took the loss, striking out three in his 3 1/3 innings of work.
Lincoln SE 14, Renner II 7
Lincoln Southeast scored the final seven runs of the game to claim a 14-7 victory over Renner II in Sunday’s first semifinal.
Jared Topil went 2-for-4 with a triple, and Easton Debuse, Sam Foerster and Hunter Dragoo each had two hits for Lincoln Southeast. Connor Wilken tripled. Mason Masur and Ethan Steer each had a hit in the victory.
Leo Huenters doubled and singled for Renner. Preston Konechne, Trey Heckenlaible and Quinn Durham each had a hit.
Dragoo pitched five innings of shutout ball, striking out six, for the win. Caden Reitz took the loss, also in relief.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.