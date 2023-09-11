SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Tate Beste passed for 209 yards and three touchdowns as Yankton downed Sioux City (Iowa) East 40-6 in JV football action on Monday.
Jace Sedlacek rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Yankton. Abe O’Brien had three catches for 65 yards and Easton Feser had five catches for 60 yards, with O’Brien, Feser and Cale Haselhorst each recording a touchdown catch.
