HURON — Yankton’s Brady Blom scored two first-period goals and Yankton held on for a 3-1 victory over Huron in the varsity boys’ season finale for Yankton.
Luke Abbott also scored for Yankton. Reagan Wenisch and Dawson Vellek each had an assist for the Bucks.
William Burns scored for Huron. Grady Bott and Kaleb Ferguson each had an assist for the All-Stars.
Keenan Wagner made 45 saves in goal for Yankton. Cooper Letcher stopped 33 shots for Huron.
