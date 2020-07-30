The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has impacted another of Yankton’s longest-standing traditions.
Yankton Quarterback Club, which was set to begin its 74th year this fall, will not be holding its weekly luncheon meetings this school year due to COVID-19 concerns, committee members recently announced.
The Club is, however, leaving the door open to potentially begin its weekly Wednesday noon gatherings for basketball season if pandemic conditions in the area improve.
“We’re still holding out hope that maybe we could start meeting if things improve or maybe for basketball season, we’ll just have to wait and see,” committee member Bob Winter said.
Quarterback Club features a weekly appearance from Yankton High School football coach Brady Muth and other updates from activities director Ryan Mors, as well as updates from Mount Marty University. There is also a featured speaker each week, usually from area colleges.
“The age of most of our members is such that we probably shouldn’t have it, at least to start,” committee member Roger Smith said.
Annual dues for the year will not be required, he added.
Any updates to the schedule will be provided from Quarterback Club committee members.
