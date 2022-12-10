VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes competed hard against the UC Irvine Anteaters Saturday in the wake of their head coach, Eric Peterson, being hospitalized with an injury and Mihai Carcoana’s indefinite suspension, but the Anteaters used a potent offensive attack to pull away in the second half and defeat the Coyotes 83-71 Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

UC Irvine improves to 7-3 on the season, while USD falls to 5-6.

