VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes competed hard against the UC Irvine Anteaters Saturday in the wake of their head coach, Eric Peterson, being hospitalized with an injury and Mihai Carcoana’s indefinite suspension, but the Anteaters used a potent offensive attack to pull away in the second half and defeat the Coyotes 83-71 Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
UC Irvine improves to 7-3 on the season, while USD falls to 5-6.
“I’m really proud of our guys first and foremost (with it being a) tough couple of days,” said USD assistant coach Patrick Eberhart, who has been named the interim head coach. “They locked into what we were trying to accomplish today. They were playing for each other. We had a couple of lulls in the game and couldn't recover from those things, but I'm so proud of these guys. I love everything about them. It was a good game for us even though the outcome wasn't.”
Eberhart was put into the position of head coach, at least for Saturday, after Peterson was injured in a fall at his home Wednesday night. Peterson remains in Sioux Falls, and he is expected out of the hospital soon. Athletic director David Herbster added that Peterson is “anxious” to get back on the basketball court.
“It's been a pretty crazy (week),” Eberhart said. “I'm happy that I'm here because of the people that have supported our program and our coaches. It's made it a lot easier.”
USD and UC Irvine played a competitive and entertaining first half of basketball. Paul Bruns led the Coyotes with 13 points in the first half as UC Irvine took a 37-35 lead into the locker room.
“(I was) just trying to provide a spark off the bench,” Bruns said.
“He's been consistent over the course in the last couple of games,” Eberhart said. “He did a good job and I'm happy for him that he had that type of success and kept us in the game for a big portion of the first half.”
Bruns led the Coyotes with 20 points in the contest. Tasos Kamateros added 12 points and nine rebounds for USD.
In the second half, USD hit a lull offensively and UC Irvine found its game offensively, shooting 16-29 from the field in the second half.
“This is just a learning process,” Eberhart said. “It's a process of we have to go through it, and we have to get better at (not getting in lulls offensively). I believe that we will be able to.
“When they made that run, they got some transition baskets and easy baskets. It got going because that's the identity of their team. They play in transition. In the first half, we kept them in check in transition. They had a little spurt where they got away from us in transition (in the second half that) we didn't respond well to.”
The Coyotes went without a field goal from the 8:36-2:40 mark in the second half, and only had five field goals in the half until Mason Archambault hit a 3-pointer with 2:40 remaining. Despite the team’s inconsistency offensively, Kamateros said the team trusts that shots will eventually fall consistently.
“It’s something we have to keep working on, but it doesn't concern us (to the point where) we’re freaking out or worried about it,” he said. “It’s a mentality of ‘Keep shooting.’ I trust my teammates (to make their shots).”
UC Irvine was led by DJ Davis’ 17 points. Dawson Baker added 16 points for the Anteaters, while Sioux Falls native Justin Hohn registered 14 points. Hohn, a Tea Area High School alum, received a standing ovation when he was subbed out late in the contest.
Along with Peterson’s fall, USD basketball was in the news again Friday morning when Carcoana, a sophomore forward, was arrested and charged with second-degree rape. He is currently being held in Clay County jail.
USD announced Saturday that Carcoana has been suspended indefinitely while the charges are pending. The university “cannot comment on student matters or active criminal investigations.”
The Coyotes return to the court Wednesday night as they host Coastal Carolina in the teams’ second matchup of the season. The Chanticleers defeated USD 73-66 on Nov. 26 in Conway, South Carolina.
“We’re going for the revenge,” Kamateros said. “We lost there in a close game. We’re going to break down the defensive end and offensive end in practice and come out there, compete and win the game.”
