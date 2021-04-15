Gregory scored 248 to win the boys’ team title and Bon Homme and Chester tied with 195 for the girls’ team title at the Southeast South Dakota Small School golf tournament at Fox Run on Thursday.
On the boys’ side, Gregory shot a 248, just seven strokes ahead of Chester with 255. Platte-Geddes (265), Kimball-White-Lake (280), and Bridgewater-Emery (284) finish out the top five.
Chester’s Chase McDonald scored first place with a 78. Gregory’s Eli Fogel and Plattes-Geddes’ Brody Boltjes tied at 79. Gregory’s Kade Stukel placed fourth shooting an 80 and Jayden Kayser finished with 81.
Bon Homme and Chester tied for the girls’ title, each with a 195. For the remaining top five, Burke (210), Andes Central-Dakota Christian (211), and Platte-Geddes (215). Bridgewater-Emery and Irene-Wakonda tied for sixth with 218.
Chester’s Ayla McDonald finished first with a 92. Jaden Kortan from Bon Homme came in second with 96. Three golfers tied for third at 97: Burke’s Adisyn Indahl, Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Abigail Svatos and Gregory’s Jessy Vanderwerff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.