BURKE — Wagner went 0-2 in a wrestling triangular on Thursday in Burke.
Winner downed Wagner 63-7, with a major decision by Jhett Breen (145) and a win by Tim Bouza (285) accounting for Wagner’s points. Rylan Robbins (106), Ash Kaiser (132), Karson Keiser (138) and August Bartels (152) won by pin for Winner.
Host Burke-Gregory edged Wagner 48-36. Gannon Knebel’s pin at 170 pounds was the lone Wagner victory, as the Red Raiders drew five forfeits. Judd Hansen (113), Owen Hansen (138), Breven Bolander (152) and Jhett Eklund (160) won by pin for Burke-Gregory.
Winner beat Burke-Gregory 55-16 in the other match.
Wagner heads to Howard for the Ken Ruml Invitational tournament on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.