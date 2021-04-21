GAYVILLE — Colman-Egan won the girls’ and overall titles, and Viborg-Hurley won the boys’ title of the Gayville-Volin Tri-State Track and Field meet, held Tuesday in Gayville.
Viborg-Hurley won two events on the way to the boys’ title. Angel Johnson won the 100-meter dash (11.06), then teamed with Carter Gust, George Johnson and Chase Mason to win the 800 relay (1:31.38).
Freeman Academy-Marion won four events, including a distance sweep from Titus Roesler. Roesler won the 1600 in 4:39.47) and the 3200 in 10:15.54.
Also for the Bearcats, Thalen Schroeder won the high jump (5-10) and Dylan Johansen won the discus (129-6).
Gayville-Volin won three events: Andrew Gustad in the pole vault (11-6), Kyle Hirsch in the 800 (2:14.82) and Darien Rabe in the shot put (47-0).
Irene-Wakonda won three relays: the 1600 (3:50.09), 3200 (9:26.03) and medley (3:56.51). Ethan Haich ran on all three winning relays. Dashel Spurrell, Ben Nelson and Dieken Bahm each ran on the 1600 and medley relays. Conner Libby, Ben Girard and Chris Haich completed the 3200 relay for the Eagles.
Freeman’s Colin Helma was a double-winner, taking the 200 (23.39) and 400 (51.11). Menno’s Tyler Massey won the triple jump (39-11).
Chester’s Ryan Benson had a hand in three wins, sweeping the 110- (16.02) and 300-meter (42.11) hurdle races, and running on the winning 400 relay (45.29). Also for Chester, Jovi Wolf won the long jump (19-9) and ran on the winning 400 relay.
Colman-Egan won eight girls’ events, including four relays, to claim top honors.
For the CE-Hawks, Josie Mousel won the high jump (5-2) and 200 (28.12), and ran on the winning 800 (1:49.8) and medley (4:30.91) relays. Olivia Baumberger won the long jump (17-1), and ran on the winning 400 (52.920, 800 and medley relays. Daniela Lee won the 100 (13.18), and ran on the winning 400, 800 and medley relays. Elizabeth Moore (400, 800) and Reese Luze (3200 in 10:37.67, medley) each ran on two winning relays.
Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner earned a pair of victories, claiming the 800 (2:31.91) and 1600 (5:47.32). Menno had two wins, Morgan Edelman in the pole vault (8-0) and Raygen Diede in the discus (122-10). Gayville-Volin also had two wins, Kayla VanOsdel in the shot put (34-0) and Maddy Fairley in the 3200 (12:14.34). Centerville’s Sophie Eide won the triple jump (33-2 3/4). Irene-Wakonda’s McKenna Mohr won the 400 (1:07.91).
Canton’s Fallan Lundstrom swept the hurdle races, winning the 100s in 16.08 and the 300s in 51.42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.