SIOUX FALLS — In gambling terms, it would be called a “parlay,” betting on more than one different thing to happen in your favor.
For the Yankton Gazelles at the South Dakota State Track and Field Championships, Friday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, their gamble paid off.
The gamble?
Could Yankton put all three of its talented 400-meter dash runners all in the finals? Then, less than two hours later, could one of those runners — Sydnee Serck — come back to earn the Gazelles points in a talented 800-meter run field? Then, could those three come back later in the day to get the Gazelles to finals in the 1600 relay?
Yankton cashed in all three.
Shae Rumsey posted the fastest 400 prelim time (56.25), with Annika Gordon (58.08) fifth and Serck (59.79) eighth. Serck then scored the Gazelles’ only points of the day, finishing fifth in the 800 with a season-best 2:16.70. The 400 trio were joined by Claire Tereshinski to run the fastest prelim time in the 1600 relay, 4:01.67.
“It was a roll of the dice: could we do it (in the 400) and still have Sydnee be competitive in the 800?” said Yankton head coach Luke Youmans. “There are very few times when a big gamble like this pays off, and this one did. It sets the girls up for a podium finish that eluded them last year.”
The Gazelles got an added boost in their quest for a podium (top six) finish when junior Tierney Faulk qualified for finals in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing in 47.87.
“That was another big plus,” Youmans said. “And to have Alivia Dimmer (48.37) on the outside looking in, missing by 0.03, was a little bittersweet. But for her to show up the way she did as a freshman, there are a lot of exciting things in terms of the young girls coming up.”
Faulk also had a personal best in just missing the podium in the triple jump, a mark of 36-0 to finish ninth.
The Yankton Bucks took home a pair of top-eight finishes on the day. Zach Fedde started the long day of competition with a sixth place finish in the 3200, clocking a 9:49.45. Senior Carson Haak ended his career with a fifth place finish in the shot put, posting a mark of 51-8 3/4.
Fedde, third in the 3200 in 2021 with a time just three-tenths of a second faster, tried to keep pace with last year’s champion, Aberdeen Central senior Josh Martin.
“I thought I could be up there with them, but the race sped up,” Fedde said. “Going through the first mile, they were a lot slower. On the second mile I tried to hang on.
“I ran a decent race against a bunch of respectable guys. Overall I can’t complain too much.”
Three of the five runners who finished ahead of Fedde graduate, not including champion Simeon Birnbaum (9:27.13) of Stevens, who set the state meet record in the 800 later in the day.
“From a running standpoint, it’s more guys to chase after,” Fedde said. “I’ve got one more year to do this.”
Haak and Bodie Rutledge, who was 10th in the shot put, have provided great leadership for Yankton — and not just the track and field team — this season.
“They both capped off incredible careers,” Youmans said. “They’ve been senior leaders, both in football and in track.”
Sophomore sprinter Austin Gobel had a hand in two Yankton entries qualifying for finals today (Saturday). Individually, he earned a spot in the 200-meter dash finals in 22.65, adding to his 100-meter spot earned on Thursday. He also anchored the 800 relay to the third-fastest qualifying time (1:30.23), joined by Gavin Haselhorst, Gavin Swanson and Jaden Supurgeci.
Supurgeci, who made the 100-meter finals on Thursday, just missed the 200 finals, clocking a 22.79 to rank ninth.
“Jaden’s had an outstanding finish to his career,” Youmans said, referring to this weekend’s showing so far. “Today was another unbelievable effort. (Saturday) is unfinished business, with the 4-by-1 and 4-by-2 as well.”
The Bucks still hope to finish in the top six and earn a spot on the team podium.
“We lost a little momentum today,” Youmans said. “But we can still right the ship and still contend for a podium spot.”
The final day of competition is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude with the boys’ 1600 relay that begins at 2:35 p.m.
Class A
Wagner eighth grader Ashlyn Koupal knows a little about pressure situations.
Less than three months ago, she hit free throws late to ice a Red Raider trip to the state basketball tournament. Friday, that same calm focus put Koupal atop the Class A high jump podium for a second straight year.
“There was a lot of energy, a lot of momentum,” Koupal said after claiming the title. “I had the experience from last year.”
After Sioux Falls Christian’s Saveah Sichmeller bowed out at 5-3, Koupal and Audrey Nelson of Madison battled back and forth. Koupal cleared both 5-4 and 5-5 on her first attempts after Nelson misses. Nelson, who was jumping first, made 5-6 on her second attempt, which Koupal quickly answered. Koupal then cleared 5-7 to earn the victory.
“The Madison girl was good competition,” Koupal said.
The eighth grader noted that it wasn’t the higher bars that worried her.
“The lower heights honestly scare me,” she said. “The nerves start going away after the first make.”
After clinching victory, Koupal attempted and missed three attempts at 5-8, which would have tied the school record held by her aunt, former Wagner and University of South Dakota standout Mandy Koupal.would have tied the school record held by her aunt, former Wagner and University of South Dakota standout Mandy Koupal.
Also on the girls’ high jump, Dakota Valley’s Emersen Mead and Beresford’s Jade Rhody tied for fourth, each clearing 5-0. Dakota Valley’s Jorja VanDenHul finished sixth, also clearing 5-0. Bon Homme’s Erin Heusinkveld tied for eighth, clearing 4-10.
Dakota Valley’s Sophia Atchison also thrived in the attention that a competition on the infield of Howard Wood Field offered. The senior and University of Arizona recruit cleared 11 feet to win the Class A girls’ pole vault.
“I really loved it when the people were cheering me on at the end,” she said. When the competition was down to Atchison, Custer freshman Ciana Stiefel and Madison senior Kylie Krusemark, the public address announcers drew the crowd’s attention to the pole vault in the middle of the field. “It’s nice to have so much support from everyone.”
The wind from the south added a tail wind that required focus, Atchison noted.
“The tail wind made me even faster than I usually am,” she said. “I had to focus on being aware of it.”
The title was the culmination of a return from an ACL tear earlier in her career.
“I wanted to show people that I’m not ready to quit,” she said. “This is just the beginning of my pole vault career.”
Also in the girls’ pole vault, Wagner’s Alcista Dion was eighth, clearing 9-0.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Grace Peed finished fifth in the girls’ discus with a mark of 118-5.
Parker’s Lexi Even set herself up for a busy Saturday, posting the top qualifying time in the 200 (26.00) and helping the Pheasants to the second-fastest prelim time in the 800 relay (1:46.17).
In the 200, Even will be joined in the finals by teammate Janae Olson (26.76), Dakota Valley’s Silja Gunderson (26.92) and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Alyssa Chytka (27.09). Vermillion (1:48.83) and Wagner (1:49.47) will join Parker in the 800 relay final.
Gunderson was the top qualifier in the 100 hurdles, finishing in 15.57. EPJ’s Lauren McDermott, made both hurdle finals, ranking sixth in the 300s (48.28) and seventh in the 100s (16.28).
Vermillion’s Taeli Barta earned a spot in the 400-meter dash finals, clocking a 1:01.51. She later helped the Tanagers to the finals in the 1600 relay (4:15.97).
EPJ’s Joe Cross posted the top finish by an area Class A boy on Friday, finishing fourth in the 3200 (9:52.55). Ethan-Parkston’s Evan Bartelt (10:01.07) was eighth.
Beresford’s Andrew Atwood was fifth in the 800, finishing in 1:59.92. Parker’s Jaivyn DeBoer was eighth in the triple jump with a mark of 41-3.
In prelims, Bon Homme’s Isaac Crownover (23.26) earned a spot in the 200-meter dash final. Beresford’s Max Orr (42.57) qualified in the 300 hurdles. Beresford also qualified in the 1600 relay (3:33.32).
Class B
After placing second a year ago, Avon sophomore Courtney Sees was ready to take the title. She did just that, posting a mark of 16-10 3/4 to beat out an area-heavy field in the girls’ long jump.
Sees entered the meet with the top seed.
“I felt like I had a lot of pressure on myself that I had to do good,” she said. “My first jump was my best jump. Then I had some trouble with the board the rest of the way.”
Alcester-Hudson’s Carly Patrick (16-9 1/4) was second. Platte-Geddes’ Regan Hoffman (16-3 1/2) was fourth. Irene-Wakonda’s Nora O’Malley (16-1 1/2) was fifth.
“Carly Patrick was right on top of me,” Sees said of the fellow sophomore. “She had a really good competition.”
For Sees, the future goals are simple: compete better at state.
“The last couple years at state, I’ve been around 16-10,” she said. “Hopefully I can beat that and get into the 17s, have a PR (personal record) at state.”
The high school portion of the rivalry between Scotland’s Delanie Van Driel and Menno’s Raygen Diede concluded on Friday, with Van Driel (122-5) second and Diede (114-9) sixth in the girls’ shot put.
“We’ve always been pushing each other,” Van Driel said. The two will both compete at the University of Sioux Falls beginning this fall. “Now we get to do it for another four years.”
Though Van Driel was edged out by Kadoka Area senior Lanie Blair, she felt good about her day and her state meet.
“Warmups felt really good, then I got in the ring and it all came together,” she said. “I was a little disappointed because I didn’t get first or a PR, but I’m still proud of what I’ve done this season.”
The day on the track began with the 3200, with Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner (12:08.09) placing fifth and Gayville-Volin’s Maddy Fairley (12:12.70) finishing eighth in the 3200. Koerner came back later in the day, finishing eighth in the 800 (2:27.12) behind teammate Estelle Waltner (2:25.05).
Irene-Wakonda’s McKenna Mork finished seventh in the pole vault, clearing 9-0.
A pair of top-seeds marked a good day of prelims for area Class B girls’ athletes.
Irene-Wakonda’s Emma Marshall posted the top time in the 400 (59.03). She came back later in the day to help the Eagles qualify for finals in the 1600 relay (4:21.87).
Freeman seventh grader Rylee Peters (15.95) posted the top qualifying time in the 100-meter hurdles, with Menno’s Ashton Massey (16.49) eighth. The pair also qualified in the 300 hurdles, with Massey (48.60) third and Peters (48.98) fifth.
Platte-Geddes (1:50.37) and Alcester-Hudson (1:50.47) had the top two qualifying times in the 800 relay. Patrick, who anchored the Cubs to the 800 relay final, also qualified in the 200-meter dash (27.04).
Platte-Geddes’ Lee Reiser earned the title in the shot put with a mark of 54-8.
Earlier in the day, Freeman Academy-Marion’s Tavin Schroeder earned third in the 3200, finishing in 10:07.98. Teammate and older brother Thalen Schroeder finished fourth in the 800 (2:02.84), with Menno’s Kadeyn Ulmer (2:04.53) seventh.
Area athletes had a good day in the Class B boys’ hurdle prelims. In the 110s, Viborg-Hurley’s Luke Campbell (15.87) had the second-fastest time, with Gayville-Volin’s Andrew Gustad (15.97) third and Freeman’s Dawson Munkvold (16.22) sixth. In the 300s, Irene-Wakonda’s Dashel Spurrell (42.42) had the second-fastest time, with Gustad (43.45) sixth.
Platte-Geddes’ Chase Varilek had a busy day, qualifying seventh in both the 200 (23.51) and 400 (52.39) and running on the Black Panthers’ 800 relay team (1:33.82) that advanced to finals. Viborg-Hurley’s George Johnson also had a busy day, qualifying fifth in the 200 (23.39) and helping the Cougars to the finals in the 800 (1:33.94) and 1600 (3:35.30) relays.
