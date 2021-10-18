DENVER, Colo. — Denver rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat South Dakota 12-25, 20-25, 25-13, 25-17, 15-10 in Summit League volleyball action on Saturday.
Ari Winters had 13 kills, and Lydia Bartalo and Brianna Green had 11 kills each for Denver (16-2, 7-1 Summit). Ellie Anderson had 24 asissts, with Lorrin Poulter recording 22 assists. Gianna Bartolo had 15 digs and Lydia Bartolo added 13 digs in the victory.
For USD (10-8, 7-2 Summit), Elizabeth Juhnke had 10 kills to lead the way. Aimee Adams and Sami Slaughter each had nine kills, with Adams recording four assisted blocks. Madison Harms had eight kills and seven blocks (2 solo). Madison Jurgens finished with 31 assists. Lolo Weideman added 12 digs.
USD travels to South Dakota State on Friday.
