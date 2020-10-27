Not only to get its push for a state championship started, but this week is also bounce-back week for the Yankton football team.
Yes, the Bucks (8-1) want to shore some things up for a playoff run, but they also want to shore up some areas after last week’s 41-0 loss to Brookings.
Yankton, the No. 2 seed in the Class 11AA bracket, will host Douglas on Thursday at 6 p.m. (earlier kickoff) at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Just two weeks ago, Yankton out-scored Douglas 35-7 after halftime in a 42-14 thrashing at Crane-Youngworth Field.
The winner between Yankton and Douglas will advance to the Nov. 6 semifinals against either No. 3 Pierre or No. 6 Mitchell.
Here are five things about this week’s game for the Bucks.
Lessons After Last Week
After winning their first eight games of the season, the Bucks were humbled in a 41-0 defeat in Brookings in last week’s regular season finale — one that gave Brookings the conference title and the No. 1 seed for the Class 11AA playoffs.
There were many lessons that the Bucks learned from that game, according to head coach Brady Muth.
“We learned we’re not quite there yet,” he said this week. “We learned that Brookings is a really good football team and they are very well-coached.”
Brooking limited Yankton’s offense to 90 total yards, including negative-12 on the ground — Yankton passed for 102 yards, but threw five interceptions.
“We learned that we need to be more physical,” Muth said, “and we learned that we need to learn how to deal with adversity in a better manner if we plan on being successful.”
‘Second Season’
A week ago, as the Bucks walked off the field at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, they knew they could get back to work this week and work on some of the issues that led to the defeat. In other words, they had a ‘next game.’
That’s not going to be the case in the playoffs.
“For us, we really work to try to treat every game like the Super Bowl,” Muth said.
The Yankton coach did say that he understands that there may be some games that get overlooked even though they shouldn’t. But in the postseason, that can’t happen, he added.
“In the playoffs, your sense of urgency is heightened,” Muth said. “Your attention to detail is heightened and your willingness to play every down like it’s your last is heightened.”
Collectively, it makes for an exciting time of the season.
“It really is the best time to play football and the best time to coach football, because everybody has an understanding that if they don’t get the job done, that’s it,” Muth said.
Early Struggles
We’ve mentioned more than a few times this season how dominant the Bucks have been in the second half (especially the third quarter) of games, but another trend is also developing: They’ve struggled in the first quarter.
Even with last week’s game in Brookings, Yankton is still out-scoring opponents 117-26 in the third quarter, but on the other side of the coin, the Bucks haven’t scored a first-quarter touchdown in the past five games.
Yankton scored three touchdowns in the first quarter in the season opener, but has scored only three touchdowns in the first quarter since.
Getting off to a better start is something the Bucks are still working on, according to Muth.
“We need to understand the situation and understand that a slow start will kill us and provide opportunities for an opponent that we don’t want them to have in a playoff game,” he said.
Class 11AA Bracket
Following their victory over Yankton last week, the Brookings Bobcats enter the playoffs as the clear favorite in Class 11AA.
Brookings (9-0) has held consecutive opponents scoreless and will host Thursday a Spearfish team the Bobcats crushed 63-0 just two weeks ago. In the regular season matchup, Brookings ran for 514 yards (and passed just twice) and led 50-0 at halftime.
Perhaps the most intriguing first round matchup in Class 11AA comes when No. 4 Sturgis (5-4) hosts No. 5 Huron (4-5). In the regular season meeting in week five, Sturgis escaped with a 21-19 victory in a wild finish — Huron scored a touchdown with just over a minute remaining, but a two-point conversion pass failed. Huron then recovered a fumble but couldn’t connect on two deep passes, according to the Huron Plainsman newspaper.
The other first round matchup in Class 11AA pits No. 3 Pierre (6-2) against No. 6 Mitchell (3-6). Since losing in Yankton in week three, Pierre has won four of its last five games, including a 48-20 victory over Mitchell two weeks ago.
Scouting The Patriots (Again)
Since a 47-21 victory over Belle Fourche in week two, Douglas has lost six straight games and has allowed 36.7 points per game over that span.
Last week, Pierre defeated Douglas 35-13, but only out-gained the Patriots 249-243 in total yardage, according to the Capital Journal newspaper. All of those yards for Douglas came on the ground, led by quarterback David Severson with 121 yards and running back Tyler Clark with 100 yards.
Douglas’ size on the lines caused Yankton some slight issues in their meeting two weeks ago, and the Patriots were able to hang with the Bucks in the first half (a 7-7 tie). The Bucks then controlled the second half on the way to the 28-point victory.
Yankton needs to understand the game will once again be physical, according to Muth.
“We also need to understand that there’s going to be some adversity, and that we’re going to have to keep swinging to make sure we overcome adverse situations,” he said.
Even though they’ve had some setbacks, the Bucks need to also realize that they’re still a good team, Muth added.
“And we need to play like it,” he said. “We need to play up to our standards. We need to play with confidence and speed.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.