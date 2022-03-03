SIOUX FALLS — Mason Archambault and Kruz Perrott-Hunt were named to the all-Summit League Team announced Thursday as voted on by the league’s coaches, media and sports information directors. In addition, Tasos Kamateros received honorable mention and Boogie Anderson is one of five on the inaugural all-defensive team.
It is the first such honors for Archambault and Perrott-Hunt, who were named to the second team. South Dakota has placed two on the all-Summit League team in each of the last three seasons and in five of the last six years.
Perrott-Hunt, a sophomore from Auckland, New Zealand, led the Coyotes and ranked eighth in the Summit in scoring with 15.8 points per game after being thrusted into the primary scorer role this season. Five times he scored 20 or more points including a career-high 25 against Denver on Jan. 13. He also led the team with 67 assists and finished with a 40 percent rate from behind the three-point line.
Archambault was right behind Perrott-Hunt in ninth place on the league’s scoring list with 15.6 points per game. The junior from Rapid City, South Dakota, also stands with the fifth-most steals in the league with 36 and is one of the nation’s premier free-throw shooters. Archambault ranks second nationally with his 92.6 percent average (125-for-135). He too boasts five 20-point scoring nights including a career-best 27 in a win at St. Thomas.
Kamateros is a sophomore from Athens, Greece, who averaged nearly 14 points and six assists in Summit League play. He is playing his best basketball of late, recording 20-plus points in five of the Coyotes’ last nine games. He dropped a career-high 24 points in the last home game of the season against Western Illinois. He boasts two double-doubles in Summit play, has double-digit assists (56), blocks (11) and steals (10) and shoots 38 percent from three-point land.
Anderson, a junior from Chandler, Arizona, entered the starting lineup on Jan. 10 and started all 14 games since. In addition to contributing eight points a night in conference play, he was also assigned to defend the opponent’s best player on the perimeter. He held 2021 Summit MVP Max Abmas to 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting in the final regular season game and 2022 Summit MVP Baylor Scheierman to 15 points in the previous meeting against South Dakota State – both below their usual averages. Anderson and the Coyotes produced the third-best defense in the conference this season by holding opponents to 70.8 points per game and forcing 11.4 turnovers per game.
USD is the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Summit League Tournament. South Dakota’s journey starts with No. 4 Kansas City on Sunday at 6 p.m. inside the Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.
2022 Summit League Men’s Basketball Awards
Player of the Year
Baylor Scheierman, South Dakota State
Defensive Player of the Year
Marvin Nesbitt, Jr., Kanas City
Sixth Man of the Year
Luke Appel, South Dakota State
Freshman of the Year
Paul Bruns, North Dakota
Newcomer of the Year
Evan Gilyard II, Kansas City
Coach of the Year
Eric Henderson, South Dakota State
First Team All-Summit League
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts (Jr. G)
Evan Gilyard II, Kansas City (Gr. G)
Sam Griesel, North Dakota State (Sr. G)
Rocky Kreuser, North Dakota State (Sr. F)
Baylor Scheierman, South Dakota State (So. G)
Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State (Sr. F)
Second Team All-Summit League
Mason Archambault, South Dakota (So. G)
Trenton Massner, Western Illinois (Jr. G)
Marvin Nesbitt, Jr., Kansas City (Gr. G)
Kruz Perrott-Hunt, South Dakota (So. G)
Arkel Lamar, Kansas City (Gr. F)
Honorable Mention All-Summit League
Luka Barisic, Western Illinois (Gr. F)
Paul Bruns, North Dakota (Fr. G)
K.J. Hunt, Denver (Sr. G)
Tasos Kamateros, South Dakota (So. F)
Isaac McBride, Oral Roberts (So. G)
All-Defensive Team
Boogie Anderson, South Dakota (Jr. G)
Tyree Eady, North Dakota State (Sr. G)
Trenton Massner, Western Illinois (Jr. G)
Marvin Nesbitt, Jr., Kansas City (Gr. G)
Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State (Sr. F)
All-Newcomer Team
Luka Barisic, Western Illinois (Gr. F)
Evan Gilyard II, Kansas City (Gr. G)
K.J. Hunt, Denver (Sr. G)
Trenton Massner, Western Illinois (Jr. G)
Zeke Mayo, South Dakota State (Fr. G)
