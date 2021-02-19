LINCOLN, Neb. — Three sub-district champions and one wild card make up the four area teams that have advanced to Nebraska girls’ basketball District Finals, scheduled for Feb. 26.
In Class C2, Crofton is the top overall seed and will face Freeman in Columbus. The game, being played at Columbus High School, will begin at 7 p.m.
Also in C2, Ponca claimed the sixth seed despite advancing as a wild card. The Indians will travel to Logan View to face Cross County, also a 7 p.m. start.
In Class D1, Hartington Cedar Catholic is the third seed and will host Summerland. Start time is 7 p.m.
In Class D2, Wynot is the sixth seed and will face Sioux County. No site or time has been announced.
Winners of the Feb. 26 district games will advance to the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament, March 2-6 in Lincoln. Teams in C2, D1 and D2 would play opening round games on March 3.
CLASS C2
C2-1 AT COLUMBUS: No. 1 Crofton (22-3) vs. No. 16 Freeman (11-10), 7 p.m.
C2-2 AT WOOD RIVER: No. 2 Wood River (23-2) vs. No. 15 South Loup (18-4), 7 p.m.
C2-3 AT WEST POINT: No. 3 Guardian Angels Central Catholic (22-3) vs. No. 14 Norfolk Catholic (12-11), 7 p.m.
C2-4 AT TBD: No. 4 Lourdes Central Catholic (19-4) vs. No. 13 Ravenna (19-6)
C2-5 AT LEXINGTON: No. 5 Bridgeport (22-3) vs. No. 12 Clarkson-Leigh (20-2), 7:30 p.m.
C2-6 AT LOGAN VIEW: No. 6 Ponca (18-4) vs. No. 11 Cross County (20-4), 7 p.m.
C2-7 AT BATTLE CREEK: No. 7 Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur (19-4) vs. No. 10 North Central (20-4), 7 p.m.
C2-8 AT CENTENNIAL: No. 8 Centennial (22-2) vs. No. 9 Sutton (19-6)
CLASS D1
D1-1 AT TBD: No. 1 Weeping Water (20-5) vs. No. 16 Central Valley (10-10)
D1-2 AT NORTH PLATTE: No. 2 Pleasanton (24-1) vs. No. 15 Dundy County-Stratton (13-9), 7 p.m.
D1-3 AT HARTINGTON: No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic (17-7) vs. No. 14 Summerland (13-8), 7 p.m
D1-4 AT SHELBY: No. 4 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (18-4) vs. No. 13 Meridian (16-9), 6:30 p.m.
D1-5 AT TBD: No. 5 Archbishop Bergan (14-9) vs. No. 12 Southern (18-5)
D1-6 AT WILCOX: No. 6 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (17-7) vs. No. 11 Anselmo-Merna (17-6), 6:30 p.m.
D1-7 AT BRADY: No. 7 South Platte (19-2) vs. No. 10 Shelton (20-5), 5 p.m.
D1-8 AT TBD: No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (11-11) vs. No. 9 North Platte St. Patrick’s (16-8)
CLASS D2
D2-1 AT TBD: No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (21-0) vs. No. 16 Garden County (10-13)
D2-2 AT DILLER: No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (23-2) vs. No. 15 Lawrence-Nelson (10-13), 7 p.m.
D2-3 AT ORD: No. 3 Chambers-Wheeler Central (22-1) vs. No. 14 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (11-8), 6 p.m.
D2-4 AT BRADY: No. 4 Mullen (23-2) vs. No. 13 Loomis (14-11), 7:15 p.m.
D2-5 AT TBD: No. 5 Exeter-Milligan (22-4) vs. No. 12 Nebraska Christian (13-9)
D2-6 AT TBD: No. 6 Wynot (18-6) vs. No. 11 Sioux County (14-6)
D2-7 AT MINDEN: No. 7 Maywood-Hayes Center (23-2) vs. No. 10 Diller-Odell (11-8), 6 p.m.
D2-8 AT KEARNEY: No. 8 Sterling (14-7) vs. No. 9 Wauneta-Palisade (17-8), 6:30 p.m.
