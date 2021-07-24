PARKSTON — Tabor survived a mid-game surge to claim an 8-7 victory over Salem in the championship of the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Saturday at The Pond in Parkston.
Riley Rothschadl went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI, and Nolan Carda went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Tabor, which advances to state with an 18-9 record. Nolan Dvorak also had two hits. Dawson Bietz doubled, Kaden Kozak had a hit and a RBI, and Kaleb Kubal and Trent Herrboldt each had a hit in the victory.
Braeden Kerkhove went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Salem. Avery Feterl doubled and singled, driving in two. Raygen Randall and Gavin Gordon each doubled, with Randall driving in a run. Bobby Koepsell, Jackson Grady and Joe Loudenburg each had a hit in the effort.
Dustin Honomichl went 3 2/3 innings of relief, allowing two runs and striking out five, picked up the win. Koepsell took the loss, pitching 5 2/3 innings and striking out five.
Tabor made an early Salem mistake hurt, as a dropped third strike with two outs led to the game’s first run. Kozak followed with a RBI single, but a failed double-steal attempt ended the threat.
Salem got on the board in the third. Koepsell was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on Feterl’s two-out double. But Tabor got the run back when Rothschadl led off with a triple and scored on a Carda single.
Salem made its move in the fourth inning. After Kane Muth drew a leadoff walk and Grady got a one-out single, an error and an infield single resulted in a run and a call to the bullpen for Honomichl.
Kerkhove greeted Honomichl with a bases-clearing double, and Feterl followed with a two-out single to give Salem a 6-3 lead at the game’s midway point.
“We didn’t play well in the field that inning,” Tabor head coach Gary Kortan said. “To our kids’ credit, they came back with a two-out rally.”
Koepsell had a wild start to the bottom of the fourth — hitting two batters and walking another — but thanks to a pickoff had two outs with no runs in. But Rothschadl and Carda followed with two-run hits to give Tabor back the lead, 7-6.
“That definitely helped me relax more,” Honomichl said. “I was more confident.”
Honomichl pitched around a walk and an error in the fifth, and Tabor tacked on a run in the bottom of the frame.
Salem scored in the sixth on a booming two-out RBI double by Randall, but stranded him at second. Honomichl and Tabor retired the side in order in the seventh to claim the title.
Tabor had the cushion of going into Saturday undefeated, but didn’t want to have to rely on it.
“We didn’t want to go to a second game, mainly because we didn’t want to give Salem confidence,” Kortan said. “Thankfully we got the job done.”
The next “job” for Tabor is state, July 30-Aug. 3 in Groton.
“I feel confident,” Kortan said. “If we keep coming together, we can accomplish something great, something that we (Tabor) haven’t done in a long time.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.