WATERTOWN — Six different Miracle players scored as Yankton blanked Watertown 6-0 in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Sunday.
Luis Lira posted a goal and an assist for Yankton. Hadley Nielson, Hailey Bottolfson, Jefferey Mellem, Remington Shoemaker and Brett Walker each scored for the Miracle. Lucas Feimer had two assists, and Kalli Koletzky and Colton Hopkins each posted an assist in the victory.
