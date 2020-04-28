VERMILLION — Freshmen Elizabeth Juhnke of the volleyball team and Brithton Senior of the track and field squad have been named the South Dakota Rookies of the Year announced Tuesday in a digital version of The Charlies, the athletics annual award ceremony that was moved online this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Juhnke, an outside hitter from Lakeville, Minnesota, is the second volleyball player named Rookie of the Year, a list that includes setter Brittany Jessen in 2015. Senior, a hurdler from Hanover, Jamaica, follows teammate Jack Durst, who earned the award a year ago. There have been seven track and field honorees since 2009.
Juhnke is Summit Freshman of the Year and a first-team all-conference and all-region performer after leading the Coyotes to a magical 31-3 season, a Summit crown, and a national runner-up finish in the NIVC. Juhnke led the League and posted the second-most kills in program history with 520. She was also second on the team with 356 digs and fourth on the team in blocks with 87.
Senior is Summit League Indoor Track Athlete of the Year and was one of five Coyote qualifiers for the NCAA Indoor Championship Meet. He raced to a 60-meter hurdle victory in 7.74 seconds at the Summit League Championships, breaking the league’s meet record and the South Dakota program record. The time qualified him for the NCAA field and he was the only freshman to qualify in the event. Senior won the 60-meter hurdles at four of six meets during the season.
