VERMILLION – Two former Coyote defensive stars are headed to the NFL this summer.
Linebacker Jack Cochrane signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs shortly after the conclusion of the NFL draft on Saturday afternoon and safety Elijah Reed received a mini-camp invite from the New York Jets Saturday.
Cochrane, a Mount Vernon, Iowa native, made 39 consecutive starts for the Coyotes over five seasons. Cochrane recorded 327 tackles, sixth most in Coyote history over his time.
“It’s definitely going to be important to go in there and learn things as quickly as possible,” Cochrane said. “Also, getting the trust of the coaching staff and teammates is going to be huge. That’s the focus going in, is learning as fast as I can and competing my butt off.”
Cochrane also recorded all-America and academic all-America honors last fall. He was an all-conference player at middle linebacker and was fourth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year voting.
“Everyone’s path is going to be different, but definitely seeing guys from our level, from this area, and make it and be successful gives you that extra kick,” Cochrane said. “I’m confident in what I can do, so it’s just a matter of getting in there and showing them what I can do.”
Reed, an Aurora, Colorado native, played in 47 games and started all 12 games for the Coyotes last fall. He recorded 258 tackles and four interceptions in his USD career, including 77 tackles (third of the team) last season. Reed was a two-year captain and an all-conference safety for the Coyotes. He was the lone member of the MVFC with four forced fumbles this season.
“I just want to go in and show them what I can do,” Reed said. “I think a lot of teams are iffy about my weight, and things change. I played at 220 at one point and 210 at another point.”
While their situations are different, both players will be looking to prove themselves immediately with their new coaches and teammates. Both athletes had many teams reach out to them over the draft process, including during the three day draft last week.
Cochrane said he initially felt good with the conversations he had with the Chiefs organization. He also said he feels like there is an opportunity for him to succeed within the organization.
“We felt like it was a great situation for me,” Cochrane said. “Had a really great relationship with the coaches, coach (Andy) Reid, coach (Steve) Spagnuolo and coach (Brendan) Daly. And then just looking at the roster, I felt like there was a spot where I could go in and compete.”
Reed said his father is a big Jets fan as he is from New York. Reed said he was a Denver Broncos fan, but he is excited to go to New York and prove what he can do.
“He was really just supportive about the whole process, just take what’s best,” Reed said. “In this situation, it just so happens it’s his team, so he’s really supportive about it and it feels good.”
Both players now prepare for life in the NFL, and have heard from many former Coyotes who are in the NFL. Chris Streveler and Tyson Graham are two of the former Coyotes they mentioned. Cochrane said he also has talked with Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, as they grew up together. Reed said he has heard from former Bronco and Houston Texans’ running back Phillip Lindsay, who is also from Colorado.
