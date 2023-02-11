ABERDEEN — Yankton’s Ava Koller earned a top-10 finish in the floor exercise, highlighting the Gazelles’ individual competition in the South Dakota State Class AA Gymnastics Meet, Saturday at Aberdeen Central High School.
O’Gorman’s Maeve Boetel (39.183) and Audrey Meyer (37.95) went 1-2 in the all-around. Class AA team champion Mitchell claimed the next four spots: Emily Moody (37.4), Kyanna Gropper (37.317), Olivia Prunty (37.1) and Kyra Gropper (36.817).
Boetel won on vault (9.967), uneven parallel bars (9.667) and balance beam (9.733). Meyer (9.9) won the floor exercise.
Koller scored 9.633 to earn 10th in the floor exercise. She also finished 19th on beam (9.017) and 23rd on vault (8.767).
Yankton senior Mackenzie Steinbrecher just missed the podium in her final state meet, placing 17th in the vault (8.85). She was also 30th on bars (8.033).
Also for Yankton, Allie Byrkeland tied for 29th on vault (8.65) and tied for 33rd on bars (7.783). Marissa Byrkeland was 39th on beam (7.75).
Three area gymnasts finished top-10 in the all-around of the South Dakota State Class A Gymnastics Meet, Saturday in Aberdeen.
Sadie Johnson, who led Estelline-Hendricks to the team title on Friday, won the all-around with a score of 37.35. Deuel’s MaKia Moe (36.933) was second, followed by Madison’s Karlie Nelson (36.2), Wagner-Bon Homme’s Alexys Rueb (36.083) and Chamberlain’s Kylah Biggins (35.867).
Johnson also won the vault (9.75) and floor (9.767). Rueb won on balance beam (9.233). Moe won on the uneven parallel bars (8.85).
Rueb also finished fifth on bars (8.5), sixth on floor (9.433) and ninth in the vault (8.917).
Vermillion’s Serena Gapp placed ninth in the all-around, scoring 34.833. Parkston-Ethan-Hanson’s London Sudbeck, who won the Region 2A title, was 10th with a 34.767.
Gapp was eighth on beam (8.8), with Sudbeck ninth (8.583).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.