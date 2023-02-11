ABERDEEN — Yankton’s Ava Koller earned a top-10 finish in the floor exercise, highlighting the Gazelles’ individual competition in the South Dakota State Class AA Gymnastics Meet, Saturday at Aberdeen Central High School.

O’Gorman’s Maeve Boetel (39.183) and Audrey Meyer (37.95) went 1-2 in the all-around. Class AA team champion Mitchell claimed the next four spots: Emily Moody (37.4), Kyanna Gropper (37.317), Olivia Prunty (37.1) and Kyra Gropper (36.817).

