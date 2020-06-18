Alexandra Carr of Vermillion and Karsten Kern of Sioux Falls claimed top honors in the 16-18 year-old division of the South Dakota Golf Association Junior Tour event at Fox Run Golf Course, held Thursday.
Carr shot an 80, finishing six strokes ahead of Keva Burshiem of Flandreau. Yankton’s Jillian Eidsness (87) was third, with Yankton’s Tatum Hohenthaner (89) tied for fourth and Yankton’s Halle Stephenson (92) seventh.
Kern won a rain-shortened event with a nine-hole score of 36, one stroke ahead of Yankton’s Landon Moe and Wentworth’s Chase McDonald. Yankton’s Gavin Haselhorst (39) finished seventh, with Vermillion’s Carter Mart (42) and Yankton’s Caeden Ekroth tied for 11th at 42. Quinn Bormann of Parkston and Tryg Aanenson of Freeman tied for 14th at 43. Austin Hamm of Dakota Dunes placed 19th at 51. Kaleb Preister of Vermillion was 20th at 57.
Beresford’s Maiya Muller won the girls’ 14-15 year-old division, shooting a nine-hole score of 43. Stephanie Carr of Vermillion was seventh at 51.
Pierce Conley of Dakota Dunes and Carson Korver of Orange City, Iowa, tied for top honors in the boys’ 12-13 year-old division, each shooting nine-hole scores of 39. Vermillion’s Trey Hansen finished fourth at 41. Vermillion’s Carter Hansen and Yankton’s Easton Vellek tied for fifth at 42. Yankton’s Tate Beste was eighth at 44, with Vermillion’s Kade Reuvers (46) 11th, Yankton’s Parker Riley (47) 12th, Dakota Dunes’ Tyler Cornelsen (51) tied for 16th and Dakota Dunes’ Isaac Klemme (60) tied for 20th.
In the boys’ 10-11 year-old division, Vermillion’s Rylan Moran finished second at 47, six strokes behind Asher Dannenbring of Mitchell. Vermillion’s Jack Johnson (51) was fourth, with Yankton’s Jackson Kudera (64) seventh and Parkston’s Cohen Bowar (66) eighth.
Yankton’s Ellia Homstad won the girls’ 10-11 year-old division, shooting a 39. Vermillion’s Ronnie Wilharm and Taylor Reuvers tied for second at 44.
Yankton’s Henry Delforge finished second in the boys’ 9-under division with a 46, one stroke behind Andrew VanDamme of Brookings. Vermillion’s Reid Reuvers finished third at 50, with Dakota Dunes’ Bennett Wetz fifth at 64.
GIRLS’ 16-18: 1, Alexandra Carr, Vermillion 80; 2, Keva Burshiem, Flandreau 86; 3, Jillian Eidsness, Yankton 87; T4, Lydia Grond, Hull 89; T4, Tatum Hohenthaner, Yankton 89; 6, Emma Budden, Pipestone 91; 7, Halle Stephenson, Yankton 92
BOYS’ 16-18: 1, Karsten Kern, Sioux Falls 36; T2, Landon Moe, Yankton 37; T2, Chase McDonald, Wentworth 37; T4, Austin Merrow, Sioux Falls 38; T4, Jackson Eggebraaten, Sioux Falls 38; T4, Jack Kray, Sioux Falls 38; 7, Gavin Haselhorst, Yankton 39; T8, Jackson Rogers, Sioux Falls 40; T8, Drew Van Roekel, Boyden 40; 10, Willeam Cam, Sioux Center 41; T11, Ashton Olivier, Wentworth 42; T11, Carter Mart, Vermillion 42; T11, Caeden Ekroth, Yankton 42; T14, Quinn Bormann, Parkston 43; T14, Tryg Aanenson, Freeman 43; T16, Lake Hamilton, Sioux Falls 44; T16, Eric Munson, Tea 44; 18, Brodie VanDenBrink, Sioux Falls 48; 19, Austin Hamm, Dakota Dunes 51; 20, Kaleb Preister, Vermillion 57
GIRLS’ 14-15: 1, Maiya Muller, Beresford 43; 2, Quinn Dannenbring, Mitchell 44; 3, Bailey Landmark, Astoria 46; 4, Ayla McDonald, Wentworth 48; 5, Olivia Sorlie, Canton 49; 6, Cadence Olivier, Wentworth 50; 7, Stephanie Carr, Vermillion 51; 8, Mattie Weidenbach, Sioux Falls 52
GIRLS’ 12-13: 1, Allison Meyerink, Mitchell 46; 2, Maddie Childs, Mitchell 59; 3, Jadyn McDonald, Wentworth 62; 4, Olivia Bull, Burke 63
BOYS’ 12-13: T1, Pierce Conley, Dakota Dunes 39; T1, Carson Korver, Orange City 39; 3, Riley Christensen, Sioux Falls 40; 4, Trey Hansen, Burbank-Vermillion 41; T5, Carter Hansen, Burbank-Vermillion 42; T5, Easton Vellek, Yankton 42; 7, Logan Collette, North Sioux City 43; 8, Tate Beste, Yankton 44; T9, Jayden Antonen, Sioux Falls 45; T9, Brady Reiners, Mitchell 45; 11, Kade Reuvers, Vermillion 46; 12, Parker Riley, Yankton 47; 13, Zach Greble, Sioux Falls 48; 14, Jaxson Hartman, Mitchell 49; 15, Samuel Titze, Mitchell 50; T16, Tyler Cornelsen, Dakota Dunes 51; T16, Derek Andersen, Sioux Falls 51; 18, Carson Steffensen, Canton 53; 19, Dawson Adams, Mitchell 54; T20, Quinten Bull, Burke 60; T20, Isaac Klemme, Dakota Dunes 60
GIRLS’ 10-11: 1, Ellia Homstad, Yankton 39; T2, Ronnie Wilharm, Vermillion 44; T2, Taylor Reuvers, Vermillion 44; 4, Maicy Baker, Orange City 46; 5, Makenna Baker, Orange City 53; 6, Erin Hurd, Sioux Falls 55
BOYS’ 10-11: 1, Asher Dannenbring, Mitchell 41; 2, Rylan Moran, Vermillion 47; 3, Will Lockner, Brandon 48; 4, Jack Johnson, Vermillion 51; 5, Atticus Slater, North Sioux City 53; 6, Cash Slater, North Sioux City 55; 7, Jackson Kudera, Yankton 64; 8, Cohen Bowar, Parkston 66
GIRLS’ 9-UNDER: 1, Kylin Baker, Orange City 54; 2, Ellie Steffensen, Canton 65
BOYS’ 9-UNDER: 1, Andrew VanDamme, Brookings 45; 2, Henry Delforge, Yankton 46; 3, Reid Reuvers, Vermillion 50; 4, Colton Buchholz, Garretson 59; 5, Bennett Wetz, Dakota Dunes 64
