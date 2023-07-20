BASEBALL
S.D. CLASS A LEGION
SENIOR PLAYOFF
July 20-21 at high seed
NOTES: Game 1 was played on Thursday, July 20. Game 2 (and Game 3, if necessary) will be played on Friday, July 21. Times are listed in Central. Series winners will advance to State, July 25-29 in Yankton (No. 3 Yankton receives a bye to state as tourney host).
No. 15 Sturgis at No. 1 S.F. East — GAME 1: S.F. East 3, Sturgis 1.; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2 p.m.
No. 14 S.F. West at Harrisburg Gold — GAME 1, Harrisburg 11, S.F. West 0.; GAME 2: 5 p.m.; GAME 3: 7 p.m.
No. 13 Huron at No. 4 Brookings — GAME 1: Brookings 16, Huron 0.; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2 p.m.
No. 12 Pierre at No. 5 R.C. Post 22 — GAME 1: R.C. Post 22 6, Pierre 1; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2:30 p.m.
No. 11 Harrisburg Maroon at No. 6 R.C. Post 320 — GAME 1: R.C. Post 320 9, Harrisburg 8; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2:30 p.m.
No. 10 Brandon Valley at No. 7 Renner — GAME 1: Renner 5, Brandon Valley 3.; GAME 2: 4 p.m.; GAME 3: 6 p.m.
No. 9 Aberdeen at No. 8 Watertown — GAME 1: Aberdeen 15, Watertown 4; GAME 2: 2 p.m.; GAME 3: 4 p.m.
CLASS A JUNIOR LEGION PLAYOFF
July 21-22 at high seed
NOTES: Game 1 will be played on Friday, July 21. Game 2 (and Game 3, if necessary) will be played on Saturday, July 22. Series winners will advance to State, July 27-30 in Harrisburg (No. 10 Harrisburg Gold receives a bye to state as tourney host. No. 1 Watertown received a bye to state due to teams withdrawing from post-season consideration).
No. 14 Mitchell at No. 2 R.C. Post 22 Expos — GAME 1: 8 p.m.; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2:30 p.m.
No. 13 Sturgis at No. 3 S.F. East — GAME 1: 6 p.m.; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2 p.m.
No. 12 S.F. West at No. 4 Renner — GAME 1: 11 a.m.; GAME 2: 4 p.m.; GAME 3: 6 p.m.
No. 11 Pierre at No. 5 Brandon Valley — GAME 1: 6 p.m.; GAME 2: 11 a.m.; GAME 3: 1 p.m.
No. 9 Yankton at No. 6 Aberdeen — GAME 1: 6 p.m.; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2 p.m.
No. 8 R.C. Post 320 Risers at No. 7 Brookings — GAME 1: 6 p.m.; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2 p.m.
NEB. C JUNIOR STATE
July 15-19 at Imperial, Neb.
(NOTE: Times listed in Central)
Saturday, July 15
DCB 10, Pender 2
PWG 3, Tecumseh 1
Malcolm 12, Valentine 3
Imperial 7, Crofton 6
Sunday, July 16
Pender 11, Tecumseh 3, Tecumseh eliminated
Crofton 16, Valentine 9, Valentine eliminated
PWG 10, DCB 9, 8 innings
Malcolm 13, Imperial 0
Monday, July 17
Crofton 11, DCB 10, DCB eliminated
Imperial 4, Pender 2, Pender eliminated
Malcolm 13, PWG 1
Tuesday, July 18
PWG 5, Imperial 1, Imperial eliminated
Malcolm 13, Crofton 4, Crofton eliminated
Wednesday, July 19
CHAMPIONSHIP: Malcolm 8, PWG 3
S.D. VFW 14-UNDER STATE
CLASS A TOURN.
July 21-23 at Elk Point
Friday’s Games
Milbank vs. Tea Area, noon
Mobridge vs. Vermillion, 2:30 p.m.
Madison Black vs. Belle Fourche, 5 p.m.
West Central vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milbank/Tea Area loser vs. Mobridge/Vermillion loser, 11 a.m.
Madison/Belle Fourche loser vs. West Central/EPJ loser, 1:30 p.m.
Milbank/Tea Area winner vs. Mobridge/Vermillion winner, 3:30 p.m.
Madison/Belle Fourche winner vs. West Central/EPJ winner, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
CLASS B TOURN.
July 21-23 at Corsica
Friday’s Games
Freeman-Marion vs. Corsica-Stickney, 11 a.m.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton vs. Baltic, 1:30 p.m.
Parkston vs. Selby, 4:15 p.m.
Clark Area vs. Platte-Geddes, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
FM/CS loser vs. MVP/Baltic loser, 11 a.m.
Parkston/Selby loser vs. Clark/PG loser, 1:30 p.m.
FM/CS winner vs. MVP/Baltic winner, 4 p.m.
Parkston/Selby winner vs. Clark/PG winner, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
S.D. CLASS B LEGION REGIONALS
REGION 3B
July 16-19 at Elk Point
Sunday, July 16
Elk Point-Jefferson 9, Tea 6
Lennox 4, Vermillion 3, 11 innings
Dakota Valley 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
Monday, July 17
Vermillion 6, Tea 2, Tea eliminated
Lennox 12, Dakota Valley 2
Elk Point-Jefferson 6, Vermillion 0, Vermillion eliminated
Tuesday, July 18
Elk Point-Jefferson 4, Dakota Valley 3, Dakota Valley eliminated
Elk Point-Jefferson 6, Lennox 3
Wednesday, July 19
CHAMPIONSHIP: Lennox vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 5 p.m.
REGION 4B
July 18-22 at Tabor
Tuesday, July 18
Parkston 12, Wagner 1
Tabor 8, Alexandria 1
Parkston 4, Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney 2
Wednesday, July 19
Games postponed due to rain
Thursday, July 20
Wagner 5, Alexandria 4
Tabor 5, Parkston 0
Friday, July 21
GAME 6: Wagner vs. Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney, 5 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 6 winner vs. Parkston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
CHAMPIONSHIP: Tabor vs. Game 7 winner, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
REGION 7B
July 18-20 at Winner
Tuesday, July 18
Gregory County 13, Stanley County 3
Platte-Geddes 8, Belle Fourche 0
Winner-Colome 8, Gregory County 2
Belle Fourche 8, Stanley County 4, Stanley County eliminated
Wednesday, July 19
Platte-Geddes 4, Winner-Colome 3
Gregory County 6, Belle Fourche 3, Belle Fourche eliminated
Winner-Colome 10, Gregory County 2
Thursday, July 20
Winner-Colome 3, Platte-Geddes 0
Platte-Geddes 4, Winner-Colome 2
NEB. AREA TOURN.
AREA C-2 TOURN.
July 21-25 at Hartington
Friday, July 21
GAME 2: No. 2 Creighton-Bloomfield-Plainview vs. No. 5 Ponca, 1 p.m.
GAME 3: No. 3 Crofton vs. No. 4 Stanton, 4 p.m.
GAME 1: No. 1 Hartington vs. No. 6 Wisner-Pilger, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
GAME 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 1 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
GAME 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 6 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 24
GAME 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: Immediately after
AREA C-2 TOURN.
July 21-25 at Wakefield
Friday, July 21
GAME 1: No. 1 Pender vs. No. 6 Tekamah-Herman, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 2: No. 2 Oakland vs. No. 5 Randolph, 3:30 p.m.
GAME 3: No. 3 Wakefield vs. No. 4 North Bend-Morse Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 1 winner, 3:30 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
GAME 8: Game 6 loser vs. 4 winner, 3:30 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, July 24
GAME 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 5 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: Immediately after
AMATEUR DISTRICTS
DISTRICT 6B
July 21-29 at Crofton
Friday, July 21
GAME 1: No. 4 Wynot vs. No. 5 Crofton, 6 p.m.
GAME 2: No. 3 Freeman vs. No. 6 Menno, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
GAME 3: No. 1 Lesterville vs. Game 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 4: No. 2 Tabor vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 27
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2)
GAME 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 8 p.m. (Winner is Rep #3)
Saturday, July 29
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. (loser is Rep #1)
DISTRICT 7B
July 23-29 at Larchwood
Sunday, July 23
GAME 1: Elk Point vs. Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing, 2 p.m.
GAME 2: Garretson vs. Akron, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
GAME 3: Larchwood vs. Game 1 winner, 7:30 p.m. (loser is Rep #2)
Saturday, July 29
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m. (Winner is Rep #3)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m. (Loser is Rep #)
DISTRICT 5B
July 20-28 at Parkston
Thursday, July 20
GAME 1: Platte 16, Dimock-Emery 10
GAME 2: Winner-Colome vs. Parkston Devil Rays, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 21
GAME 3: Alexandria vs. Corsica-Stickney, 6 p.m.
GAME 4: Mount Vernon vs. Parkston Mudcats, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
GAME 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 24
GAME 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
GAME 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m. (winner is Rep #2 or 3)
GAME 10: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m. (winner is Rep #2 or 3)
Thursday, July 27
GAME 11: Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 6 p.m. (winner is Rep #4)
GAME 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 28
GAME 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 6 p.m. (winner is Rep #5)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m. (loser is Rep #1)
