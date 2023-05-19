SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Marshall Faurot has been voted the Summit League Most Outstanding Performer of the Championship by the league’s head coaches announced Friday. A total of 16 women and 13 men were also recognized by the league as all-Summit performers from the weekend’s championships.
Faurot, a native of Scott City, Kansas, captured the pole vault title at the Summit League Championships. He cleared a personal best bar of 18-0 ½ (5.50m) to win the competition, becoming just the fourth athlete in Summit history to clear 18 feet or higher at the conference meet. Faurot is also the fourth Coyote to surpass 18 feet, joining an elite group that includes Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen and All-Americans Ethan Bray and Eerik Haamer. His gold medal in the event was his first outdoor title and USD’s ninth in the last 10 championship meets.
A Coyote has collected four Summit League Most Outstanding Performer awards for the outdoor meet since the category debuted in 2018. Previous recipients include Joe Reagan (2018), Chris Nilsen (2019) and Demar Francis (2022).
The Summit League also recognized all-Summit League performers from the championship meet on Friday. To earn all-Summit League honors, an athlete must place in the top-three of their individual or relay event at the championship meet.
A complete list of South Dakota’s all-Summit performers from the outdoor championship meet is below.
Danii Anglin, high jump; Meredith Clark, discus, hammer throw, shot put; Helen Gould, 3,000 steeplechase; Gen Hirata, pole vault; Madison Jochum, 4x400 relay; Liberty Justus, heptathlon; Erin Kinney, 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay; Lydia Knapp, discus, hammer throw; Cassidy Mooneyhan, pole vault; Marleen Mülla, pole vault; Sammy Neil, 4x100 relay; Jacy Pulse, 100 meters, 400 hurdles, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay; Abby Ripperda, 10,000 meters; Anna Robinson, 400 meters, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay; Averi Schmeichel, 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles; Matayah YellowMule, high jump
Jackson Coker, discus; Mark Daley, 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100 relay; Jack Durst, high jump; Derek Eidsness, decathlon; Marshall Faurot, pole vault; Merga Gemeda, 10,000 meters; Eerik Haamer, pole vault; Ardell Inlay, 4x100 relay; Dylan Kautz, 100 meters, 4x100 relay; Joe Lynch, high jump; Ken-Mark Minkovski, 4x100 relay; Hugo Morvan, 110 hurdles; Luke Olson, 800 meters
