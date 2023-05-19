SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Marshall Faurot has been voted the Summit League Most Outstanding Performer of the Championship by the league’s head coaches announced Friday. A total of 16 women and 13 men were also recognized by the league as all-Summit performers from the weekend’s championships.

Faurot, a native of Scott City, Kansas, captured the pole vault title at the Summit League Championships. He cleared a personal best bar of 18-0 ½ (5.50m) to win the competition, becoming just the fourth athlete in Summit history to clear 18 feet or higher at the conference meet. Faurot is also the fourth Coyote to surpass 18 feet, joining an elite group that includes Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen and All-Americans Ethan Bray and Eerik Haamer. His gold medal in the event was his first outdoor title and USD’s ninth in the last 10 championship meets.

