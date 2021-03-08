EDMOND, OKLA.— Led by a 17th-place finish by JJ Cooney and all five team members in the top-36, the University of Sioux Falls Men's Golf Team is eighth after two of the three rounds of the Battle for the Belt on the Arlington Course at the Hot Springs Country Club which opened on Monday (March 8).
With a 41-over par 617 (311-306), the Cougars sit eighth but are just three strokes from fifth place (Arkansas Monticello at 38-over par 614 (306-308). After opening with a 311 in the first round of the 54-hole tourney, USF cut five shots off their next round as they finished at 306.
Arkansas Tech leads the competitive 10-team tourney with a two-round total of 567 (283-284) after they finished nine-under par. Host Henderson State was second at three-over par 579 (291-288) while Southern Arkansas was third at 582 (288-294) with a six-over par total. Santiago De La Fuente of Arkansas Tech was the individual leader with his nine-under par total of 135 (69-66) while Caleb Miller of Southern Arkansas, who led after the first round, had a five-under total of 139 (68-71).
Cooney, who was named the NSIC Preseason Player of the Year recently, was consistent all day with a two-round total of 152 (76-76) as he carded rounds of 76 twice in a row. At eight-over par, Cooney, a three-time All-NSIC honoree, was tied with four others (Caleb Nichols, Harding University, 76-76; Sam Tandy, Harding, 79-73; Jackson Cole, Henderson State, 73-79; and Garrett Davis, Southern Arkansas, 76-76). Cooney, who had three birdies, was solid in par-four scoring at two-over.
The final round of the tournament on the par 72, 6,713-yard course will be held on Tuesday.
Jackrabbit Inv.
BOULDER CREEK, Nev. – South Dakota State men's golf finished fifth at the Jackrabbit Invitational at Boulder Creek Golf Club Saturday afternoon.
The Jackrabbits shot a 298 (+10) in the final round for a three-round total of 885 (+25). UNLV led the nine-team field with 836 (-28) while Southern Utah finished second with 850 (-14).
Matthew Schaefer (Fordyce, Nebraska), who competed as an individual, finished tied for third with a 54-hole score of 207 (-9). The junior carded a one-under 71 in the final round. Will Frazier led SDSU's scorers tied for ninth with 215 (-1). He shot even par in the last 18 holes.
Liam Georgiadis tied for 12th with 72-72-73—217 (+1). Harry Duggan and Lucas Schaefbauer both factored into the team score on the final day with 76 (+4) and 77 (+5), respectively. Jack Tanner tied for 31st overall with 75-71-79—225 (+9), while Schaefbauer finished tied for 42nd and Duggan tied for 49th.
South Dakota State will compete in the Duck Invitational March 22-23.
