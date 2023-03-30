VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s triathlon head coach Kyle Joplin is pleased to announce the addition of transfer Grace Busch from Southwest Minnesota State.
A native of Mankato, Minnesota, Busch spent two collegiate seasons with SMSU’s swimming & diving and track & field programs. She comes to South Dakota with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Busch was the 2022 Minnesota state triathlon championship winner. She set a course record at the Maple Grove sprint triathlon on Weaver Lake, took first at Fairmont and finished second at Turtleman. She also had age group and overall wins at the Wasecca Triathlon and the Brewhouse Triathlon. She went on to place 11th in her age group at the 2022 national meet.
A 2021 graduate of Immanuel Lutheran High School, Busch was a two-time all-Big 9 honoree in swimming and a two-time all-Big 9 honoree on the track. She owned personal bests of 11:49 for the two-mile run and 19:12 for the mile swim. She graduated with honors.
Busch, a dean’s list student at SMSU, plans to major in kinesiology and sport management at South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.