WALNUT, Calif.—South Dakota fourth-year sophomore Gen Hirata vaulted the second-best height in the nation and the women’s 4x100-meter relay broke the school record again to highlight Friday’s action at the 63rd Mt. SAC Relays held at Hilmer Lodge Stadium.

Hirata won the Mt. SAC pole vault competition with a clearance of 14-7 ¼ (4.45m). That height ties for second in the NCAA this spring. Sophomore Marleen Mülla tied for third in the field with a jump of 14-1 ¼ (4.30m).

