SIOUX FALLS — The major for the Dakota Valley Panthers continued Saturday.
Dakota Valley rallied from a nine-point third quarter deficit to beat rival Sioux Falls Christian 54-48 in the championship game of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
The victory gave the Panthers a perfect 26-0 season for the second straight year. The team has won 53 straight, extending their Class A record for consecutive wins.
The game went back and forth, with multiple tied games and lead changes taking place. Dakota Valley was able to take the lead with 6:51 left in the fourth quarter and hold on to get the win over SFC.
Senior Isaac Bruns led the Panthers with 22 points and made the All-Tournament team. Other Dakota Valley players who made the All-Tournament team were Randy Rosenquist and Jaxson Wingert.
“All three kids really deserved to make the All-Tournament team, so it was awesome to get all three on,” said DV head coach Jason Kleis. “They’re leaders for the team so it was the icing on the cake for me.”
These two teams had faced each other earlier in the season in a conference matchup, with Dakota Valley winning that game.
“We prepared by being mentally locked this morning and right before the game. We knew this was going to be a tough game coming in,” said Jaxson Wingert. “We were able to trust each other, work together, and get this hard-fought win.”
Rosenquist, another senior for DV, was able to make key shots throughout the game to keep the Panthers momentum with the team. Randy went 3-for-6 in 3-point attempts, all of which kept the game within three points.
“The team really came together today and it feels great to have gotten this win,” said Randy Rosenquist. “We knew it was a tough team and a hard game, and we were able to get it done.”
The defense was a main factor of the game for the Panthers, with the team getting five steals, four blocks, and forcing 11 turnovers.
“We knew this game was going to a hard battle because they are a well-coached team, so we knew we had to focus on defense,” said coach Kleis. “I just told the boys that they were going to have to dig deep in this game and play great defense the whole game.”
Dakota Valley was able to overcome a nine-point deficit and make it tied 42-42 heading into the final quarter.
“The team understood it was crunch time heading into the fourth quarter,” said Bruns. “Having great defense and driving to the basket was our main focus for the quarter, and we were able to will our way to a win.”
The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers end their season with a State Runner-Up title and a final record of 21-5. Ethan Bruns lead the Chargers with 20 points, with Cole Snyder following with seven. Griff Goodbary grabbed nine boards to lead the team.
Follow @kenzie_attk on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.