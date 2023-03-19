SIOUX FALLS — The major for the Dakota Valley Panthers continued Saturday.

Dakota Valley rallied from a nine-point third quarter deficit to beat rival Sioux Falls Christian 54-48 in the championship game of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

