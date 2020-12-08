ALBION, Neb. — Lacey Sprakel led Crofton to a 64-27 victory over Boone Central Tuesday night in Albion, Nebraska.
Sprakel tallied 25 points and eight rebounds for Crofton (2-0). Ella Wragge and Kaley Einrem added 10 points each.
Macy Rankin led Boone Central (0-2) with six points.
Crofton travels to Boyd County Thursday night for their next game. Boone Central hits the road to take on Central City Thursday.
Canistota 38, Centerville 36
CANISTOTA — Freshman Kayla Papendick made two free throws with five seconds remaining to lift Canistota to a 38-36 victory over Centerville Tuesday night.
Natalie Becker led Canistota (1-0) with 11 points and seven rebounds. Papendick finished with seven points and nine rebounds.
Haley Meyer led Centerville (0-1) with 19 points. Lillie Eide added 11 points.
Canistota travels to Colman Dec. 15 to play Colman-Egan. Centerville hosts Estelline-Hendricks Saturday afternoon.
CENTERVILLE (0-1) 10 8 10 8 —36
CANISTOTA (1-0) 8 13 9 8 —38
Dakota Valley 61, Lennox 38
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Three players finished in double figures in scoring for Dakota Valley in a 61-38 victory over Lennox Tuesday night.
Rylee Rosenquist tallied 25 points nine rebounds for the Panthers (1-0). Rachel Rosenquist pitched in 15 points and seven rebounds. Peyton Tritz added 11 points.
Jenaka Decou led the Orioles (0-1) with 12 points. Zoey Zebell contributed 10 points.
Dakota Valley faces Tea Area Friday in Tea. Lennox plays Sioux Falls Christian in Sioux Falls Friday night.
LENNOX (0-1) 8 4 11 15 —38
DAKOTA VALLEY (1-0) 12 20 18 11 —61
Freeman Academy-Marion 45, Sunshine Bible 18
FREEMAN — Jada Koerner led Freeman Academy-Marion to a season-opening 45-18 victory over Sunshine Bible Academy in Freeman Tuesday night.
Koerner tallied 22 points, seven steals and six rebounds for the Bearcats (1-0). Alivea Weber pitched in 13 points.
Taylor Nelson led the Crusaders (0-1) with six points.
Freeman Academy-Marion’s next game is at home Dec. 15 against Centerville. Sunshine Bible Academy takes on Sanborn Central-Woonsocket Saturday in Woonsocket.
SUNSHINE BIBLE ACADEMY (0-1) 9 3 3 3 —18
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION (1-0) 12 16 7 10 —45
Humphrey St. Francis 73, Hartington-Newcastle 23
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner scored 43 points as Humphrey St. Francis cruised past Hartington-Newcastle 73-23 in girls’ basketball action Tuesday night in Hartington, Nebraska.
Humphrey St. Francis, the reigning Class D2 runner-up, led 46-11 at halftime.
No stats were reported for Hartington-Newcastle (1-2), which visits Pierce on Saturday.
HUMPHREY SF 19 27 14 13 — 73
HARTINGTON-NEW. (1-2) 2 9 4 8 — 23
Hanson 57, Gregory 52
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson had three players score in double figures in route to a 57-52 win over Gregory in their season opener Tuesday night.
Alyssa Moschell led Hanson (1-0) with 23 points. Mekiah Campbell contributed 14 points and Annalyse Weber 11.
Brooklyn Kenzy tallied a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds for Gregory (0-1). Jessy Jo Vanderwerff and Morgan Opbrock added 14 points each.
Hanson’s next game is in Ethan against Ethan Saturday. Gregory travels to Plankinton to face Mount Vernon-Plankinton Friday night.
GREGORY (0-1) 8 10 19 15 —52
HANSON (1-0) 12 13 15 17—57
MCM 57, MVP 44
SALEM — Madisen Koepsell led McCook Central-Montrose to a 57-44 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton Tuesday night in Salem.
Koepsell tallied 24 points and eight rebounds to lead McCook Central-Montrose (1-0). Michaela McCormick added 12 points and Ashtyn Wobig 11.
Maria Baker finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds for Mount Vernon-Plankinton (0-1). Emilee Fox pitched in 12 points and nine rebounds.
McCook Central-Montrose will stay at home to take on Parker Saturday. Mount Vernon-Plankinton faces Gregory at home Friday night.
MVP (0-1) 16 16 5 7 —44
MCM (1-0) 10 16 9 22 —57
