Conference basketball tournaments in Nebraska were reworked due to the snowstorm that hit the region late Friday and early Saturday.

— The play-in games of the Mid-State Conference boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments will be held today (Monday). Girls’ quarterfinals will be held Tuesday, with boys’ quarterfinals set for Wednesday. The previously announced tournament schedule will resume on Thursday, with girls’ semifinals on Thursday and boys’ semifinals on Friday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.