Conference basketball tournaments in Nebraska were reworked due to the snowstorm that hit the region late Friday and early Saturday.
— The play-in games of the Mid-State Conference boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments will be held today (Monday). Girls’ quarterfinals will be held Tuesday, with boys’ quarterfinals set for Wednesday. The previously announced tournament schedule will resume on Thursday, with girls’ semifinals on Thursday and boys’ semifinals on Friday.
— The opening round of the Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball tournament was pushed back to today, with the boys’ opening round now set for Tuesday. The girls’ second round will now be played Wednesday, with the rest of the tournament schedule running as previously announced.
— The opening round of the Niobrara Valley Conference boys’ and girls’ tournament will be played today. The boys’ quarterfinals have been moved to Tuesday, with the girls’ quarterfinals on Thursday and both semifinals on Friday, Feb. 3.
Several other changes were announced over the weekend.
— Parker and Baltic did not travel to Volga for the seventh place game of the Big East Conference girls’ basketball tournament. Their matchup on Friday, Feb. 3, will determine that placing.
— The Viborg-Hurley at Dell Rapids St. Mary boys’ basketball game, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed to Feb. 20 in Dell Rapids.
— The Viborg-Hurley vs. Wagner girls’ basketball game that was scheduled to be a part of the Sacred Hoops Classic in Sioux Falls will be held on Feb. 4 in Yankton. Start time is 7 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena on the Mount Marty University campus.
— The Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Groton matchup from the Dakota XII/Northeast Conference boys’ basketball Classic will be played on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Elk Point. The Vermillion vs. Redfield matchup from that event will be played Feb. 4 in Madison.
— Also announced recently, Yankton will not play a ‘C’ game against Aberdeen Central on Jan. 31 due to a lack of players. The JV game will begin at 4 p.m., with the varsity game at 5:30 p.m.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.