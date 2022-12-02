The Yankton Area Volleyball Club (YAVBC) will hold tryouts for its winter and spring club teams over the next two Sundays.
The tryout for grades 8-11 will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, from 7-9 p.m. at Yankton Middle School. The tryouts for grades 5-7 will be Sunday, Dec. 11, from 7-9 p.m. at Yankton Middle school.
