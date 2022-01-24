HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic outlasted O’Neill 51-49 in Mid-State Conference boys’ basketball action on Monday.
No statistics were reported for Cedar Catholic (14-3), which travels to Ponca today (Tuesday).
Drew Morrow scored 18 points, and Landon Classen had 17 points and seven assists for O’Niell. Keaton Wattier added 11 rebounds for the Eagles.
O’Neill hosts Norfolk Catholic in Mid-State Conference action today.
O’NEILL (12-3) 13 13 13 10 — 49
CEDAR CATHOLIC (14-3) 16 9 13 13 — 51
Platte-Geddes 53, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 49
ARMOUR — Platte-Geddes outscored Tripp-Delmont-Armour 16-10 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 53-49 victory over the Nighthawks in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Caden Foxley finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds for Platte-Geddes. Hayes Rabenberg added 12 points in the victory.
Kase Brouwer posted 15 points and 11 rebounds for TDA. Carson Koehn also scored 15 points for the Nighthawks.
Platte-Geddes, 6-3, travels to Parkston today (Tuesday). TDA, 5-4, travels to Centerville today.
PLATTE-GEDDES (6-3) 18 10 9 16 — 53
TRI.-DEL.-ARM. (5-4) 15 14 10 10 — 49
