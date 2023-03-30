Due to the expected poor weather conditions on Friday, the Brookings at Yankton varsity and junior varsity baseball games scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled.
Yankton will now open its varsity season with a home doubleheader against Huron on Sunday.
Here are other scheduled changes announced Thursday:
— The Madison at Vermillion boys’ tennis dual, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Plainview Invitational track and field meet, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to Thursday, April 6. Start time is 9:30 a.m.
— The Ethan-Parkston Early Bird track and field meet, scheduled for April 4, has been cancelled.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.