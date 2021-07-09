REDFIELD — The Redfield Pheasants took control in the fifth inning on the way to a 5-2 victory over the Platte Killer Tomatoes in amateur baseball action on Friday.
Jared Kuehn had a pair of home runs, driving in four, for Redfield. Barret Wren also had two hits in the victory.
Michael Buitenbos, Owen London and Derek Soukup each had two hits for Platte. Richard Sternberg, Hayden Kuiper and Jarod Severson each had a hit.
Justin Link pitched eight innings, striking out nine, for the win. Kevin Krumm pitched a scoreless ninth for the save. Austin Plooster took the loss, with Miles Huber striking out four in 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Platte, 7-5, hosts Mount Vernon on Sunday.
