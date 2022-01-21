Lamb Selected For WBCA’s ‘So You Want To Be A Coach’ Program

ATLANTA—South Dakota senior Chloe Lamb has been selected to the 2022 ‘So You Want To Be A Coach’ program presented by Women’s Basketball Coaches Association in partnership with WeCOACH.
Lamb is one of 61 senior women’s basketball players selected to the WBCA program in its 19th season. She will participate in a two-day workshop held March 31-April 1 during the WBCA Convention and the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Minneapolis.
“I am so excited to be accepted to the ‘So You Want To Be A Coach’ program and have the opportunity to learn from and connect with some of the greatest coaches in college basketball,” said Lamb. “Basketball has always been a major part of my life and I’m looking forward to my next role within the game. I have grown so much as a player and a person through basketball, and I cannot wait to help young ladies do the same.”
The objectives of the ‘So You Want To Be A Coach’ program are to increase the understanding and application of skills necessary to secure coaching positions in women’s basketball, increase the understanding and awareness of competencies necessary for success in coaching, introduce female basketball players to coaches and administrators, and raise awareness of the existing talent pool of female basketball players who have a passion and interest in coaching the game of women’s basketball.
“We are really excited for Chloe to have this opportunity through the WBCA!” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “This program is designed to allow players who have recently exhausted their eligibility to network with coaches and to learn from others who have been in this profession. Chloe will do everything she can to make the most of these days during the WBCA Convention!”
All 61 attendees are recent NCAA women’s basketball graduates who are selected based on their academics, contributions to women’s basketball on and off the court, their professional resume and a written recommendation by their head coach. Lamb was the only Summit League player on the list.
Lamb has become known as USD’s “coach on the floor” over the last few seasons. She boasts more experience than any player in USD history with school records for career games and consecutive games played (146). She’s reached fifth in USD history for career scoring (1,623 points) and third for career 3-pointers made (225). Her career 3-point percentage (.395) ranks 23rd amongst active players in the NCAA.
Earlier this week, Lamb was named to the midseason watch list for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year. She’s averaging 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season.
This marks the 19th year of the program. Lamb joins Coyote alumnae Lisa Loeffler (2016) and Madison McKeever (2020) as USD participants in the workshop.
