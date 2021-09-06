PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis.—South Dakota freshman Micah Poellet placed eighth in her collegiate debut Saturday morning at the Pleasant Prairie Qualifier held at the Rec Plex.
Poellet completed the course in 1:02:14.3 to finish as the top Coyote. A standout prep runner, Poellet passed teammate Ella Kubas in the run portion of the event. Kubas finished in ninth place with a time of 1:02:58.1.
Freshman Andrea Cernuda placed 11th in the overall field, and 10th among Division I runners, with a time of 1:03:33.4.
Fourth-year junior Payton Ryz was USD’s fourth finisher on Saturday with a time of 1:10:01.6 for 37th place overall.
Collegiate triathlon changed its team scoring from top-three finishers in 2019 to top-five finishers this season. South Dakota did not record a team score on Saturday with only a limited squad competing. The Coyotes’ next chance at qualifying for nationals will be the Smith Mountain Lake Qualifier in Huddleston, Virginia, on Oct. 16.
Next on the docket for USD is the Arizona State Invitational in Tempe, Arizona, on Sept. 18.
