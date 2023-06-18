Sioux Falls West scored six runs in the top of the eighth, then held on for 13-11 victory over Yankton in the final game of the Bob Tereshinski Classic American Legion Juniors baseball tournament on Sunday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Paul Hoekman doubled and singled, and Body Schafer and Jens McLarty each had two hits for East. Colin Lunders homered, starting West’s six-run eighth. Jude Timat, Connor Gray, Creighton Childress and Taylor Quinn each had a hit in the victory.
Owen Wishon, Cohen Zahrbock, Trey Sager and Kael Garry each had two hits, with Garry driving in three runs. Frankie In’t Veld had a double and two RBI.
Ethan Olson picked up the win. In’t Veld took the loss in relief.
Yankton hosts Harrisburg Maroon on Wednesday.
KB Building Services 10, Yankton 1
KB Building Services (Omaha Westside) jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 10-1 victory over Yankton in the Bob Tereshinski Classic American Legion Juniors baseball tournament on Sunday.
Evan Serck, Owen Wishon, Cohen Zahrbock and Austin Gobel each had a hit for Yankton.
Kael Garry took the loss, striking out three in his three innings of work.
Yankton 2, S.F. West 0
Yankton’s Cohen Zahrbock tossed a two-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over Sioux Falls West in the Bob Tereshinski Classic American Legion Juniors baseball tournament on Saturday.
Owen Wishon and Trey Sager each had a double for Yankton. Easton Nelson and Austin Gobel each had a hit, with Nelson and Wishon each driving in a run in the victory.
Zahrbock struck out seven in the victory.
Yankton 8, Dakota Valley 7
Yankton opened the Bob Tereshinski Classic American Legion Juniors baseball tournament with an 8-7 victory over Dakota Valley on Saturday.
Frankie In’t Veld went 3-for-4 with a double for Yankton. Cohen Zahrbock also went 3-for-4, driving in two. Tyson Prouty and Austin Gobel each had two hits. Evan Serck, Easton Nelson, Owen Wishon and Kael Garry each had a hit.
Noah Graham had two hits for Dakota Valley. Jack Wiese and Jake Carter each had a hit.
Trey Sager pitched three innings of one-hit relief, striking out two, for the win. Gobel struck out five in his three innings of work.
Youth
Dakota Classic
Morris 9, Black Sox 1
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox suffer their first setback of the season, dropping a 9-1 decision to Morris, Minnesota, in the 16-under championship of the Dakota Classic baseball tournament, Sunday in Sioux Falls.
Sam Gokie had two hits for Yankton. Christian Weier added a hit.
Tate Beste took the loss. Easton Feser had four strikeouts in two innings of relief.
The Black Sox, 13-1, travel to Sioux Falls East on Wednesday.
Black Sox 7, Pender 3
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox advanced to the 16-under final of the Dakota Classic with a 7-3 victory over Pender, Nebraska on Sunday.
Sam Gokie went 3-for-4 with a double for Yankton. Jace Sedlacek and Christian Weier each had two hits, with Sedlacek driving in two runs. Easton Feser tripled, Brennen Gilmore had a hit and two RBI, and Tate Beste and Gavin Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
Alex Roth had two doubles and Tyler Olson had two singles for Pender. Braylon Wegner, Owen Kneifl, Nicholas Buchholz, Trevor Trimble and Landon Buck each had a hit.
Gokie went the distance, striking out six, in the victory. Olson took the loss.
White Sox 14, Harrisburg 7
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton White Sox finished the Dakota Classic with a 14-7 victory over Harrisburg Gold on Sunday.
Aiden Mulder had a pair of hits for Yankton. Dylan Howe and Elijah Anderson each had a hit and two RBI. Brett Taggart, Liam Villanueva, Ethan Carlson and Noah Hansen each had a hit in the victory.
Kaden Hunhoff went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out five and allowing two earned runs.
Black Sox 8, Pierre 7
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox survived a late rally to beat Pierre 8-7 on Saturday, finishing 3-0 in pool play at the Dakota Classic on Saturday at Harmodon Park.
Tate Beste had three hits, and Gavin Johnson and Christian Weier each had two hits for Yankton. Beck Ryken, Sam Gokie and Jace Sedlacek each had a hit in the victory.
Easton Feser pitched five innings, striking out five, for the victory.
Casselton 9, White Sox 7
SIOUX FALLS — Casselton, North Dakota, rallied past the Yankton White Sox 9-7 in the Dakota Classic on Saturday.
Jack Brandt, Dylan Howe and Kaden Hunhoff each had a hit for Yankton.
Ethan Carlson struck out two in 1 1/3 innings and took the loss in relief of Howe, who struck out five in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
S.F. West 6, White Sox 5
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls West scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to rally past the Yankton White Sox 6-5 in the Dakota Classic on Saturday.
Brett Taggart went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Yankton. Dylan Howe, Liam Villanueva, Kaden Hunhoff, Aiden Mulder and Noah Hansen each had a hit in the victory.
Cubby’s Bar & Grill Classic
S.F. Post 15 12, Reds 3
BROOKINGS — Sioux Falls Post 15 downed the Yankton Reds 12-3 in the 13-under fifth place game of the Cubby’s Bar & Grill Classic youth baseball tournament, Sunday in Brookings.
Conrad Dixon went 2-for-2 with a triple for Yankton (14-9). Chase Cooley had the other Reds hit.
Christopher Wright took the loss, striking out three in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
Reds 4, Watertown 3
BROOKINGS — The Yankton Reds finished pool play in the Cubby’s Bar & Grill Classic youth baseball tournament with a 2-2 record after a 4-3 victory over the Watertown Grey Sox on Saturday.
Isaac Serck had two hits for Yankton. Chase Cooley, Sawyer Maibaum, Simon Kampshoff and Lynij Welch each had a hit in the victory.
Serck went the distance in the win, striking out two in the six-inning contest.
Reds 12, S.F. West 6
BROOKINGS — The Yankton Reds used a seven-run fourth inning to surge past Sioux Falls West in the Cubby’s Bar & Grill Classic youth baseball tournament on Saturday.
Jackson Kudera had three hits for Yankton. Isaac Serck and Sawyer Maibaum each had two hits. Simon Kampshoff, Lynij Welch and Will Sager each had a hit in the victory.
Maxwell Weisenburger struck out five batters over four innings for the victory.
