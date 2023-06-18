Sioux Falls West scored six runs in the top of the eighth, then held on for 13-11 victory over Yankton in the final game of the Bob Tereshinski Classic American Legion Juniors baseball tournament on Sunday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

Paul Hoekman doubled and singled, and Body Schafer and Jens McLarty each had two hits for East. Colin Lunders homered, starting West’s six-run eighth. Jude Timat, Connor Gray, Creighton Childress and Taylor Quinn each had a hit in the victory.

