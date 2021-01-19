There’s an exact number his coaches can look to.
This is how many shots Dylan Prouty made in the five months leading into his junior season for the Yankton boys’ basketball team: 13,200.
He was preparing himself for the exact situation he experienced Tuesday night.
Prouty made 4-of-5 three pointers for 12 points off the bench in Yankton’s 62-42 thrashing of Brookings at the YHS gym.
“Once we started moving the ball, it opened up those shots,” Prouty said. “I feel like if we get the ball inside, some of that will open up.”
On a team that features 6-foot-7 senior standout Matthew Mors who is consistently double-teamed (or, at times, triple-teamed), perimeter players like Prouty are going to get clean looks.
Prouty, to his credit, worked on those exact scenarios where he’d get a catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the corner, according to head coach Chris Haynes.
“Dylan has worked really hard over the last two offseasons to become a perimeter weapon for us,” said Haynes, whose second-ranked Bucks improved to 9-2 on the season.
“We need to space the floor for Matthew and that creates opportunities for guys like Dylan to help us from deep.”
Prouty, who saw limited varsity action last season, smiled when asked if he’d ever felt in the kind of rhythm he was in Tuesday night — especially he swished a pair of three-pointers within a minute in the third quarter.
“It’s a different feeling at varsity, but it’s fun when you really feel it,” Prouty said.
Early on in Tuesday night’s game, the Bucks had to turn to others aside from Mors to lead the way when he was whistled for his second foul at the 3:50 mark of the first quarter. That was the first time this season, according to Haynes, that the Bucks had to deal with Mors being in early foul trouble.
Brookings got within 22-16 within the final two minutes of the second quarter, but a free throw by senior Aidan Feser and a Prouty three-pointer gave the Bucks a 25-16 halftime lead.
“Our guys weathered the storm,” Haynes said. “To be up nine at halftime was definitely a positive for us.”
Yankton then took control of the game in the third quarter, when it began on a 6-0 run. Prouty’s fourth three-pointer came at the 3:29 mark of the third quarter and it gave the Bucks a commanding 41-23 cushion.
“The press was effective in the second half,” Haynes said. “I think it got them out of rhythm and got us in rhythm.”
Mors finished with 21 points and five rebounds, while Prouty had 12 points, and Feser tallied eight points, four rebounds and four steals. Sophomore Rugby Ryken had nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, and senior Trevor Fitzgerald added eight points, three rebounds and three assists.
Nick Schefers scored 15 points to lead Brookings (1-7), which was 0-of-14 on three-pointers.
Yankton will make the long trip west to play Sturgis on Saturday in Sturgis. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Fort Pierre.
In sub-varsity action Tuesday night between Yankton and Brookings, the Bucks won the JV game 57-37 behind 13 points from Prouty, 12 points from Michael Mors and 10 points from Cody Oswald.
Yankton won the sophomore game 55-52 behind 17 points from Lucas Kampshoff and 12 points from Drew Ryken. Brookings won the freshman ‘A’ game 46-42 and Yankton got 15 points from Kampshoff. Yankton won the freshman ‘B’ game 37-33 behind Lance Dannenbring’s 11 points.
BROOKINGS (1-7)
Zach Moe 1-7 0-0 2; Casey Woodall 1-2 0-0 2; Sam Hardin 0-1 0-0 0; Keegan Fields 4-5 0-0 8; Henry Hammrich 5-10 1-1 11; Max Struck 0-1 0-0 0; Jett Leddy 0-2 0-0 0; Trey Svennes 1-1 0-0 2; Nick Schefers 6-14 3-3 15; Brock Longville 1-3 0-2 2. TOTALS 19-46 4-6 42.
YANKTON (9-2)
Dylan Prouty 4-5 0-0 12; Kaden Luellman 0-1 0-0 0; Mac Ryken 0-0 0-0 0; Rugby Ryken 4-8 1-2 9; Aidan Feser 2-6 4-7 8; Joe Gokie 0-0 0-0 0; Trevor Fitzgerald 4-6 0-2 8; Drew Ryken 0-1 0-0 0; Michael Mors 0-0 0-0 0; Cody Oswald 0-1 0-0 0; Max Raab 0-1 0-0 0; Jaden Kral 2-4 0-0 4; Matthew Mors 8-20 3-7 21. TOTALS 24-53 8-18 62.
BROOKINGS 6 10 11 15 — 42
YANKTON 16 9 21 16 — 62
Three-Pointers — YHS 6-17 (Prouty 4-5, Ma. Mors 2-7, R. Ryken 0-1, Feser 0-1, D. Ryken 0-1, Fitzgerald 0-2), BRK 0-14 (Hardin 0-1, Struck 0-1, Leddy 0-1, Moe 0-3, Schefers 0-8). Total Rebounds — YHS 23 (R. Ryken 5, Ma. Mors 5), BRK 20 (Woodall 5). Assists — YHS 10 (Fitzgerald 3), BRK 3 (Fields 2). Turnovers — BRK 15, YHS 2. Personal Fouls — BRK 15, YHS 9. Fouled Out — Woodall.
