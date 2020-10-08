MADISON — Vermillion’s Taeli Barta won the girls’ title at the Dakota XII Conference Cross Country Meet, held Thursday at Madison Country Club.
Barta finished the 5,000-meter course in 20:20.88, beating Sioux Falls Christian’s Taryn Whisler (20:28.75) by nearly eight seconds. SFC’s Kiera Pinto (20:47.79), Lennox’s Emily Plucker (21:09.92) and SFC’s Grace Lenning (21:11.50) rounded out the first five.
Sioux Falls Christian won the girls’ title, 16 to 49 over Lennox. Tea Area (54), Vermillion (79) and West Central (91) rounded out the top five.
SFC put the first five runners across to win the boys’ title. Isaac Davelaar won the 5,000-meter event in 16:55.63, followed by Isaac Engbers (17:27.11), Patrick Vogel (17:31.11), Derrek VanderLeest (17:40.93) and Nathan Koole (17:51.37).
Vermillion finished second in the boys’ rankings with 42 points, followed by Lennox (68), Madison (89) and Dakota Valley (92).
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Christian 16, Lennox 49, Tea Area 54, Vermillion 79, West Central 91, Madison 108, Canton 117, Dell Rapids 148, Elk Point-Jefferson 159
TOP 20: 1, Taeli Barta, Vermillion 20:20.88; 2, Taryn Whisler, S.F. Christian 20:28.75; 3, Kiera Pinto, S.F. Christian 20:47.79; 4, Emily Plucker, Lennox 21:09.92; 5, Grace Lenning, S.F. Christian 21:11.50; 6, Margaret Vogel, S.F. Christian 21:17.69; 7, Jaycie Babb, Tea Area 21:20.36; 8, Kelsey Schmidt, Lennox 21:28.90; 9, Madison VanderHaar, S.F. Christian 21:31.35; 10, Jessie Tappe, Madison 21:40.19; 11, Ellie Keller, Madison 21:45.26; 12, Alicia Ruud, Lennox 21:56.45; 13, Aubrey Kenyon, Tea Area 22:03.87; 14, Brie Peters, Tri-Valley 22:14.07; 15, Lydia Anderson, Vermillion 22:34.08; 16, Amelia Lyon, S.F. Christian 22:34.39; 17, Haidyn West, Tea Area 22:35.59; 18, Karly Jorgenson, Canton 22:41.49; 19, Hayley Korver, Tea Area 22:54.98; 20, Reagan Stallman, West Central 22:57.51
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Christian 10, Vermillion 42, Lennox 68, Madison 89, Dakota Valley 92, Tea Area 96, West Central 108, Elk Point-Jefferson 128
TOP 20: 1, Isaac Davelaar, S.F. Christian 16:55.63; 2, Isaac Engbers, S.F. Christian 17:27.11; 3, Patrick Vogel, S.F. Christian 17:31.11; 4, Derrek VanderLeest, S.F. Christian 17:40.93; 5, Nathan Koole, S.F. Christian 17:51.37; 6, Joe Cross, Elk Point-Jefferson 18:02.52; 7, Jakob Dobney, Vermillion 18:08.06; 8, Blake Schmiedt, Dakota Valley 18:08.45; 9, Joel Dahloff, Vermillion 18:09.94; 10, Riley Ruhaak, Vermillion 18:14.27; 11, Nate Hargreaves, Tri-Valley 18:18.57; 12, Maxim Strizheus, S.F. Christian 18:19.51; 13, Caleb Sayler, Lennox 18:35.11; 14, Noah Schroder, Canton 18:39.75; 15, Elijah Sims, Madison 18:48.24; 16, Cloy McVey, Lennox 18:52.32; 17, Jace Rausch, Tea Area 18:56.45; 18, Jack Freeburg, Vermillion 18:58.26; 19, Logan Anderson, Dell Rapids 18:58.41; 20, Austin Eimers, Tea Area 19:11.96
Big East Conference
VOLGA — Flandreau edged Beresford by two points for the girls’ team title, while Baltic narrowly edged Flandreau for the boys’ team crown, at Thursday’s Big East Conference Cross Country Meet in Volga.
On the girls’ side, Flandreau finished first with 21 points, just ahead of Beresford.
Flandreau’s Faith Wiese was first across the line in the 5,000-meter race with a clocking of 19:36.71, followed by Sioux Valley’s Isabelle Bloker (20:53.6). The Beresford tandem of Anna Atwood (20:57.29) and Laura Bogue (20:59.1) went 3-4, respectively, while their teammate Harley Koth finished sixth (21:10.96).
In the boys’ division, Baltic was first overall with 39 points, followed by Flandreau (43) and Beresford (44).
Andrew Atwood of Beresford was first across the line in the boys’ race with a time of 17:17.5.
GIRLS DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Flandreau 21, Beresford 23, Sioux Valley 49, Garretson 65, Baltic 68
TOP 20: 1, Faith Wiese, Flandreau 19:36.71; 2, Isabelle Bloker, Sioux Valley 20:53.6; 3, Anna Atwood, Beresford 20:57.29; 4, Laura Bogue, Beresford 20:59.1; 5, Libby Hursey, Flandreau 21:04.32; 6, Harley Koth, Beresford 21:10.96; 7, Lily Klein, Flandreau 21:11.33; 8, Josie Hamilton, Flandreau 21:30.76; 9, Ana Wilkison, Baltic 21:48.76; 10, Ella Merriman, Beresford 21:57.53; 11, Kylie Christensen, Garretson 22:02.5; 12, Talya Vincent, Sioux Valley 22:09.17; 13, Hailey Tiahrt, Baltic 22:10.58; 14, Taylor Benson, Garretson 22:11.01; 15, Makala Heesch, Garretson 22:11.51; 16, Sienna Weiss, Sioux Valley 22:35.03; 17, Josie Leberman, Parker 22:43.02; 18, Bella Olinger, Flandreau 22:48.43; 19, Gabrielle Engbarth, Beresford 22:52.18; 20, Caitlin Russell, Sioux Valley 22:57.01
BOYS DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Baltic 39, Flandreau 43, Beresford 44, Garretson 51, Sioux Valley 78, McCook Central-Montrose 79, Chester Area 119
TOP 20: 1, Andrew Atwood, Beresford 17:17.5; 2, Preston Bohl, Garretson 17:38.05; 3, John Gronewold, Baltic 17:41.48; 4, Colby Gatzke, Sioux Valley 17:43.98; 5, Gavin Holt, Baltic 17:54.24; 6, Bodie Murray, Baltic 17:55.54; 7, Austin Kulm, Flandreau 17:59.83; 8, Cameron Wells, Beresford 18:08.04; 9, Jordan Schock, MCM 18:16.14; 10, Tanner Reed, Flandreau 18:40.12; 11, Liam Streitz, Flandreau 18:47.34; 12, Evan Debates, Garretson 18:50.23; 13, Dylan Strouth, Sioux Valley 18:56.37; 14, Devon Leedy, Garretson 19:11.33; 15, Lurick Dailey, Flandreau 19:19.82; 16, Tyce Ryan, Flandreau 19:20.15; 17, Gage Lyle, Beresford 19:24.46; 18, Cody Klungseth, Beresford 19:33.12; 19, Paul Kaffar, MCM 19:48.69; 20, Jamie Bleyenburg, Parker 20:05.91
Ethan-Parkston Inv.
PARKSTON — Ethan-Parkston edged Winner Area for both team titles in the Ethan-Parkston Invitational cross country meet, Thursday in Parkston.
E-P edged the Warriors 31 to 33 in the girls’ race, led by medalist Lindsey Roth (20:31). Isabella Brouwer (20:54) of Andes Central-Dakota Christian was second, followed by Abby Hasart (22:16) of James Valley Christian and Sidda Schuyler (22:27) of Winner.
Ethan-Parkston scored a 23 to 28 victory over Winner Area in the boys’ race. Winner Area put two of the first three runners across, led by medalist Kade Watson (17:01). E-P’s Evan Bartelt (17:50) was second, followed by Winner Area’s Joseph Laprath (18:25) and Mitchell Christian’s Max Reynen (18:29).
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Ethan-Parkston 23, Winner Area 28, Mitchell Christian 35, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 57
TOP 20: 1, Kade Watson, Winner Area 17:01; 2, Evan Bartelt, Ethan-Parkston 17:50; 3, Joseph Laprath, Winner Area 18:25; 4, Max Reynen, Mitchell Christian 18:29; 5, Daniel Ayoroa, James Valley Christian 18:34; 6, Nathanael Anderberg, Mitchell Christian 18:41; 7, Kory Storm, Ethan-Parkston 18:42; 8, A.J. Neely, Wessington Springs 18:53; 9, Gage Hohn, Ethan-Parkston 18:57; 10, Tyler Tjeerdsma, Avon 19:03; 11, David Brock, Ethan-Parkston 19:05; 12, Kylar Meek, Winner Area 19:09; 13, Joaquin Pulido, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 19:15; 14, Peter Backes, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 19:44; 15, Corbin Fouss, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 20:10; 16, Liam Pospisil, Mitchell Christian 20:12; 17, Parker Hanselman, Ethan-Parkston 20:13; 18, Sam Poncelow, Wessington Springs 20:18; 19, Nahum Anderberg, Mitchell Christian 20:20; 20, John Fathke, Avon 20:26
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Ethan-Parkston 31, Winner Area 33, James Valley Christian 36, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 41
TOP 20: 1, Lindsey Roth, Ethan-Parkston 20:31; 2, Isabella Brouwer, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 20:54; 3, Abby Hasart, James Valley Christian 22:16; 4, Sidda Schuyler, Winner Area 22:27; 5, Leah Klock, Ethan-Parkston 22:30; 6, Melanie Brozik, Winner Area 22:42; 7, Rhayonna Hood, James Valley Christian 22:52; 8, Aryn Meiners, Winner Area 22:56; 9, AbbyKate Hamilton, James Valley Christian 22:59; 10, Lexi Schoenfelder, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 23:20; 11, Sonya Hansum, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 23:40; 12, Taryn Lentsch, Ethan-Parkston 24:00; 13, Kayleigh Royston, Ethan-Parkston 24:18; 14, Annalise Buenning, Ethan-Parkston 24:50; 15, Meagan Blare, Winner Area 25:02; 16, Paige Kabeiseman, Ethan-Parkston 25:08; 17, Micaiah Brantner, James Valley Christian 26:19; 18, Morgan Hinckley, Ethan-Parkston 26:43; 19, Mylie Bares, Avon 28:12; 20, Kendall Olawsky, Corsica-Stickney 28:27
