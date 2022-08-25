CROFTON, Neb. – The Crofton Warriors football team is taking on a new look this year, as they are switching from 11-man to 8-man football.
It is an adjustment for head coach Tom Allen as well. Allen, 52, has coached the 11-man game since 1993. He sees a significant difference in how the game is played at the 8-man level, especially on the defensive side.
“You find yourself trying to scheme things and you feel like you are always short a guy, Allen said. “I understand now why some of the scores are what they are in 8-man. It’s a lot more wide open, as in 11-man where it’s not. You have more players. You can cover up more things. You have to be a lot more creative in 8-man. You have to count on, secondary-wise, for kids to make more plays in space by themselves and that’s always a scary thing when you were a coach.”
Allen and his staff ran a zone scheme in 11-man. Although they can run some zone in 8-man, there will be situations where they will have to utilize different concepts.
“The adjustments are tough, trying to align to all these formations,” Allen said. “When you start drawing things out you think you have your roles set. Pretty soon, they throw another formation at you. I’m a big believer in not necessarily keeping things easy but you need to have some set rules, fundamentals, and make sure kids are prepared.”
Despite the differences on defense, Allen said he feels good about transitioning his Wing-T power football setup to the 8-man game offensively. He plans on converting some offensive lineman to tight end, but still having them block on the line in the power running scheme.
“Now all of a sudden, I really only need three offensive linemen,” Allen said. “The rest (of those players) can be tight ends. We have a lot more tight ends and running backs. We were short on lineman this year, so thank goodness we make a transition.”
Allen says the transition has been great for his team since the number of players on the team has gone down. His roster size will be in the lower 20s, meaning that Crofton will be eligible for playoff football.
Still, Allen and his staff know the 8-man game is going to present fresh and new challenges to them.
“We did a lot of film study as a staff,” Allen said. “All that studying – until you get out on the field – it’s different.”
With the number of players on the roster in the low 20s, Allen sees the need to build relationships with young players within town. He also coaches the junior high football team to help build these relationships through the transition to high school. In a town of 750 people, it is important for Allen to help kids to play sports.
“We are constantly promoting athletics here (in Crofton),” Allen said. “Anytime you are involved in any activities or athletics it’s going to lend itself to helping you with different skills as a student athlete. We’re fortunate that the majority of our kids do play sports and it lends itself to some other successes in life.”
Additionally, Allen credits his players’ parents for helping in getting them involved, which he attributes to young athletes in Crofton playing multiple sports.
Crofton has played schools like Bon Homme in 9-man games in the past. Allen said the team can use that as a reference, but talking with other Nebraska schools that have played the 8-man game for the past 3-5 years can help the most.
“My focus was not necessarily on scheme,” Allen said. “It was what were some of the biggest things they ran across making the transition (to eight-man). I want to give our kids the best opportunity going into game one. I don’t want to feel like we left any stone unturned.”
Allen does not want to prognosticate a win-loss record for his team, but states that the team’s goal is to make the playoffs.
“Our goal is to extend the season every year,” Allen said. “I would consider our season a success if we can extend it. Our kids have the same attitude.”
Crofton will open their first 8-man football season against the Summerland Bobcats in Clearwater, Nebraska, on Friday.
