As the Mount Marty University baseball team wrapped up a Sunday sweep of Presentation, MMU head coach Andy Bernatow had at least two things that he was happy about.
“It’s February 20, and we’ve played five home games, which is really unique,” he said of the Lancers (5-0). “Also, we’ve been able to work in a lot of players.”
Between the two games, 21 different Lancers saw the field, including eight who saw action in both games. That total does not include the six pitchers who played in the doubleheader — three in each game.
“We’ve got a few more arms we want to look at,” Bernatow said. “But today shows that we have some position depth and we have pitchers throwing at a high level.”
In the opener, Mount Marty scored six runs in the first, then needed a couple home runs in the middle innings to claim a 10-7 victory over the Saints.
Jet Weber went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Mount Marty. Connor Capps doubled twice, driving in two. Julito Fazzini and Caid Koletzky each homered. Mason Townsend and Zane Salley each doubled. Josh Roemen and Billy Hancock each had a hit in the victory.
Matthew Womack homered and doubled for Presentation, driving in two. R.J. Galvaz, Mathias Gonzalez, Ethan Leech and Simon Virostek each doubled and singled. John Froese had a two-run home run in the effort.
Dylan Nicholson, who allowed two hits in three shutout innings of work, picked up the win in relief. Gavin Schultz allowed a two-run home run and struck out three in his inning of relief. Tyler Priest started, allowing five runs and striking out one.
Peyton Rees took the loss, allowing six runs (two earned) in his two innings of work.
In the nightcap, a trio of Mount Marty pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout in an 11-0 victory.
Hancock and Koletzky hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning for Mount Marty. Nathan Robertson and Evan Bock each tripled. Tyler Linch, Josh Mares and Ethan Wishon each had a hit in the victory.
Womack had both Presentation hits, including a double.
Clayton Chipchase pitched five shutout innings, striking out four, for the win. Zane Pollon pitched a scoreless sixth, striking out the side. Chris Rofe added a scoreless seventh for the Lancers.
“Chipchase had a good start and was efficient,” Bernatow said. Chipchase faced just 18 batters and threw 61 pitches.
Galvaz took the loss, striking out five in his four innings of work.
Sunday’s outcome was also a “sign of our pitching depth,” Bernatow said.
“In the first game, Dylan came in and ripped off a couple of goose eggs (scoreless Innings) when we needed them,” he said. “Pollen and Rofe both came out of the pen and threw well.”
The Lancers now prepare to head south Feb. 26-27. MMU is scheduled to play four games in Joplin, Missouri: against Park and Clarke on Feb. 26, and two against Graceland on Feb. 27.
Getting in five games this past week will provide some “live” results to base their practice from.
“We have a lot of things from this weekend that our hitters can look at,” Bernatow said. “Defensively, there are some situations where we can be cleaner. We need to clean up some things so we’re not exposed down the line.”
Presentation, 1-8, also heads to Joplin, Missouri for five games, Feb. 25-27.
