The Gregory boys and Chester Area girls claimed top honors in the Southeast South Dakota Small-School golf tournament, held Tuesday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Gregory finished at 242, 11 strokes better than Ethan (253). Chester (260), Hanson (264) and Platte-Geddes (269) rounded out the top five.
Ethan’s Kaden Klumb and Gregory’s Trey Murray each shot 79, with Klumb earning medalist honors. Gregory’s Kade Stukel and Chester’s Chase McDonald each shot 81.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: 1, Chester Area 288; 2, Burke 298; t3, Platte-Geddes 334; t3, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 334
TOP 15: 1, Ayla McDonald, Chester 88; 2, Jadyn McDonald, Chester 90; 3, Adisyn Indahl, Burke 93; 4, Calli Davis, Burke 95; 5, Abigail Svatos, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 96; 6, McKenna Kocmich, Avon 97; 7, Jada Buse, Freeman Academy-Marion 101; 8, Jayce Kemp, Corsica-Stickney 101; 9, Christa Glanzer, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 102; 10, Ashton Summerville, Platte-Geddes 103; 11, Jaden Kortan, Bon Homme 103; 12, Gabby Fink, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 108; 13, Ava Sargent, Burke 110; 14, Cadense Olivier, Chester 110; 15, Kiana Major Sheveling, Platte-Geddes 114
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: 1, Gregory 242; 2, Ethan 253; 3, Chester 260; 4, Hanson 264; 5, Platte-Geddes 269; 6, Kimball-White Lake 285; 7, Bon Homme 287; 8, Scotland-Menno 288; 9, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 291; 10, Bridgewater-Emery 293; 11, Baltic 309; 12, Corsica-Stickney 313; 13, Burke 315; 14, Viborg-Hurley 317; 15, Freeman Academy-Marion 390; 16, Gayville-Volin 396
TOP 15: 1, Kaden Klumb, Ethan 79; 2, Trey Murray, Gregory 79; 3, Kade Stukel, Gregory 81; 4, Chase McDonald, Chester 81; 5, Eli Fogel, Gregory 82; 6, Dawson Hoffman, Platte-Geddes 83; 7, Bryce Frank, Burke 86; 8, Ben Wilber, Hanson 86; 9, Tyson Wentland, Corsica-Stickney 86; 10, Aiden Riggs, Ethan 87; 11, Rylan Gerlach, Ethan 87; 12, Ashton Olivier, Chester 88; 13, AJ Wilber, Hanson88; 14, Maveric Smith, Scotland-Menno 89; 15, Caleb Knock, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 89
Girls: Vermillion 352, Madison 400
VERMILLION — Vermillion swept a varsity and JV girls’ golf dual against Madison on Tuesday at The Bluffs Golf Course.
Vermillion’s Stephanie Carr (86), Megan Brady (88), Georgia Johnson (89) and Abby Hansen (89) each broke 90 as the Tanagers claimed a 352-400 victory over Madison in varsity action. Abby Palmquist led Madison with a 95.
Vermillion won the 9-hole JV dual 207 to 225. Vermillion’s Maddy Oelmann earned top honors with a 46.
