The first time Yankton Bucks wide receiver Austin Gobel was able to speed by defenders on a football field, he knew he made the right choice to pursue a high school football career.
“I don’t know if it was shocking, but it made me feel like I made the right decision (to play),” Gobel said. “I’ve been happy with it ever since.”
Going into his freshman year of high school, Gobel’s focus was to be a high school track athlete. Still, the Yankton football coaching staff knew Gobel’s speed could help the team.
“I never was planning on playing high school football until the coaches came up and told me I would be good (at it),” he said. “I learned that (if I have the mindset of) running fast and playing hard, it’ll be fine.”
Bucks head coach Brady Muth knew Gobel, now a senior, had the talent to be on the football field. For the coaching staff, it was about what exact role Gobel would fit into.
“With Austin, it was about how we could utilize him,” Muth said. “He’s played (varsity) since he was a sophomore. He’s not the biggest guy out there. The thing I’m most proud of Austin about is that he’s turned himself into a once-in-a-while tool on the football field into a complete weapon.
“You watch him block and you watch him catch a ball in traffic. There was a point last year where he had almost 100 yards receiving but I don’t think he ran over 15 yards. That was a shift where we saw, ‘Okay, this guy isn’t just someone that’s going to run. We can have him do a lot more things. I’m proud of how he’s developed and where he’s at right now.”
Playing junior varsity his freshman year in 2020 gave Gobel the chance to get reps with Bucks starting quarterback Lucas Kampshoff.
“(Lucas) is who I’ve grown up my whole life playing with,” Gobel said.
The connection between the two has translated to the varsity gridiron, as Gobel tracked a 35-yard pass from Kampshoff for a touchdown on the first offensive play for Yankton in the Bucks’ 42-27 victory over Spearfish last Friday.
“I know how he throws the ball and where it’s going to be so I can go get it,” Gobel said.
Gobel played receiver for the Bucks’ varsity team in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, he has the added responsibility of starting at cornerback for Yankton. Gobel admitted it is an adjustment playing a new position.
“It’s weird because you’re backpedaling instead of running forward,” he said. “You have to start moving and sometimes predict where (the receivers) are going to be before the play starts.”
Still, having the experience as a receiver has helped Gobel on defense.
“It’s been fun to experience both (sides) of the ball and do whatever I can to help (the team),” he said.
Gobel admitted that playing both sides of the football has made him change his recovery from game-to-game.
“It’s been a bigger change for me having to (hydrate) and prepare a lot more during the week because of cramps,” he said.
Aspects of his recovery include stretching to help with cramps as well as what some would consider the dreaded ice bath.
“It’s an experience,” Gobel said. “You get used to it after a while.”
In track, Gobel excels in the long jump as well as the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. Along with his “sprinter speed,” Bucks head track and field coach Geoff Gross praised Gobel’s maturity and how he leads by example.
“I don’t remember anytime where you even remotely questioned his desire and leadership ability last spring,” Gross said. “I’m excited to see what transpires for him on the football field this fall. Selfishly, I’m excited for that in the spring as well. His level of commitment, maturity and willingness to put in on the line in practice, meets, competitions and games.”
Gobel added his favorite events in track are the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
The Bucks look to get to 3-0 on the season as they play the Watertown Arrows Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Watertown Arrows Stadium.
