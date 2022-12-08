BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A number of area student-athletes were recognized by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference as the league announced its fall All-Academic Teams.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.
Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team and in at least their second year of competition at their current institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible). Furthermore, the student-athlete must have completed at least one full academic year at their current institution (student must be in at least their 3rd academic-year semester at their institution).
Here are the area student-athletes where were recognized. Those on the “Team of Excellence” are marked with a “*” and hometowns are listed in parentheses.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Caden Tegethoff*, So., Augustana (Platte)
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Alli Jackson*, So., Northern State (Allen, Nebraska); Brooke Solomon*, Jr., Wayne State (Yankton)
FOOTBALL: Jack Antonson*, So., MSU Moorhead (Beresford); Trey King*, Sr., Northern State (Irene); Brennan Moran*, Sr., Sioux Falls (North Sioux City); Grant Rice*, Gr., Sioux Falls (Gayville); Jacob Keiser*, So., Wayne State (Hartington, Nebraska); Rex Becker, So., Wayne State (Hartington)
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Hannah Gruhn, So., Northern State (Vermillion); Kelsey Oswald, Jr., Sioux Falls (Yankton)
VOLLEYBALL: Nicole Jacobson, Sr., Sioux Falls (Dakota Dunes); Ally Bersford, So., Wayne State (DakotaDunes)
