SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt’s Ashtyn Veerbeek posted 18 points and 13 rebounds, and two other Defenders scored in double figures as Dordt downed Mount Marty 90-46 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Saturday.
Erika Feenstra scored 16 points and Bailey Beckman had 15 points in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Bailey Kortan scored a career-high 20 points and had four assists. Megan Hirsch posted 13 points and 13 rebounds off the bench, posting career highs in both categories.
Mount Marty, 3-12 overall and 1-11 in the GPAC, hosts Concordia on Wednesday. Start time is 6 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
MOUNT MARTY (3-12)
Kiara Berndt 1-3 0-0 3, Bailey Kortan 7-17 5-5 20, Karlee McKinney 0-7 0-0 0, Alexis Arens 0-4 2-2 2, Sarah Castaneda 1-4 0-0 2, Alexsis Kemp 0-3 0-0 0, Carlie Wetzel 0-1 0-0 0, Callie Otkin 1-4 0-0 3, Eve Millar 0-4 0-0 0, Lexi Hochstein 0-2 0-0 0, Jaiden Hartl 0-1 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 1-4 0-0 3, Kayla Jacobson 0-4 0-0 0, Megan Hirsch 5-8 3-6 13, Bella Vitek 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16-66 10-13 46.
DORDT (10-6)
Erika Feenstra 7-11 2-3 16, Baylee Tetzlaff 1-3 1-2 3, Bailey Beckman 5-14 5-6 15, Jordyn Winterfeld 1-5 0-0 2, Ashtyn Veerbeek 8-13 0-0 18, Macey Nielson 1-11 0-0 3, Siennah Stamness 1-4 0-0 3, McKenna Klecker 2-4 0-2 6, Mari Smitsdorff 2-4 2-2 6, Mya Chmielewski 1-1 0-0 2, Hilary Albrecht 1-4 1-2 3, Karly Gustafson 3-7 0-0 6, Faith Van Holland 1-4 0-0 3, Riley Van Hulzen 1-1 0-0 2, Makayla De Young 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 36-77 11-17 90.
MOUNT MARTY 9 15 17 5 — 46
DORDT 23 25 21 21 — 90
Three-Pointers: DU 7-23 (Verbeek 2-4, Klecker 2-3, Nielson 1-1, Stamness -14, Van Holland 1-3, Feenstra 0-1, Beckman 0-4, Albrecht 0-1, Gustafson 0-2), MMU 4-24 (Berndt 1-3, Kortan 1-4, Otkin 1-4, Twedt 1-2, McKinney 0-2, Arens 0-3, Kemp 0-2, Wetzel 0-1, Hochstein 0-1, Jacobson 0-2). Rebounds: DU 56 (Veerbeek 13), MMU 39 (Hirsch 13). Personal Fouls: DU 14, MMU 12. Fouled Out: None. Assists: DU 15 (Winterfeld 6), MMU 7 (Kortan 4). Turnovers: MMU 20, DU 12. Blocked Shots: DU 7 (Veerbeek 3, Gustafson 3), MMU 3 (Twedt 2). Steals: DU 12 (Chmielewski 3), MMU 5.
