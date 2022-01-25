SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota women’s tennis player Estella Jaeger has been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League women’s tennis Athlete of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Jaeger, a redshirt junior, won both of her singles matches as South Dakota split a pair of duals to open the 2022 season.
Jaeger became the first Coyote in the Division I era to record a singles win over a ranked opponent when she defeated 125th-ranked Rosanne Maffei of Kansas State in three sets at No. 2 singles.
Jaeger then breezed to a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles over Missouri State’s Kate Miley.
“It’s great the Estella has been recognized by the Summit League for her performance last weekend against Kansas State and Missouri State,” coach Brett Barnett said. “She played great both matches, and it was fun to see her grow in confidence as the weekend progressed.”
