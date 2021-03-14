BROOKINGS — South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams split a pair of duals against rival South Dakota State on Saturday inside Marshall Center Pool.
The Coyote men, winning nine of the 13 events contested, captured a 143-100 dual win while the women suffered a 158-85 setback.
The men closed out a perfect 6-0 dual mark in the 2020-21 season while the women’s team finished 8-4.
Jacob Won and Jake Leichner each won a pair of individual races for the Coyotes and each swam on a winning relay as well.
Won, a junior, the Summit League leader in the 200 fly, won the event in 1:56.02 while he also touched home first in the 1000 free in a season-best of 10:07.09.
Won teamed with Charlie Bean, Zachary Kopp and Caden Feit to win the 400 free relay in 3:09.95.
Leichner, a junior, won the 200 free in a season-best of 1:44.99 and also was victorious in the 200 breast in 2:10.32.
Leichner, meanwhile, swam the second leg on a winning 400 medley relay, joining Brady Torborg, Aidan Gantenbein and Bean to clock 3:28.87.
Kopp posted a time of 21.16 in winning the 50 free while Bean captured the 100 free in 46.34.
Carter Anderson, a freshman, led a 1-2-3 finish for South Dakota in the 500 free with a season best 4:57.17, narrowing edging out teammates Wyatt Thompson, second in 4:57.31 and Griffin Wolner, third in 4:57.75.
Mack Sathre, the Summit League leader in the 200 IM, was second in the event in 2:00.02.
Seth O’Dea finished second in the one-meter diving event with a season best 273.23 with teammate Hudson Wilkerson third in a season best 266.78. Wilkerson also placed third in the three-meter competition with a final point toal of 268.73.
Wolner placed third in the 200 fly (1:56.87), Thompson placed third in the 200 free (1:47.76) and Feit was third in the 100 free in 48.37.
Stella Fairbanks had the lone individual win for the Coyote women, scoring a personal best 282.53 on the three-meter diving board, a mark that ranks sixth on the Top 10 charts.
Fairbanks, a freshman, also placed second in the one-meter competition with a score of 240 while freshman Kayla Middaugh was third on both boards, scoring 221.93 on the one-meter and 233.10 on the three-meter.
Hannah Aitkin, a junior, recorded a pair of runner-up finishes with a 10:58.37 in the 1000 free and 5:19.05 in the 500 free.
Runner-up finishes also came from Emily Johnson in the 200 free (1:57.44), Isabel Fairbanks in the 200 in a season best 2:14.27 and Lucie Anderson in the 200 back (2:07.57).
Third-place efforts came from Teagan Haberkorn in the 200 free in a season best of 1:59.54, Maddie Gallagher in the 50 free (25.01), Kristen Quigley in a season best 2:14.01 in the 200 fly, Johnson in the 100 free (55.20) and Taylor Rau in a season best 2:28.51 in the 200 breast.
The quartet of Johnson, Meghan Atwell, Gallagher and Fairbanks placed second in the 400 free relay in 3:42.10. The foursome of Fairbanks, Isabelle Davenport, Cassie Ketterling and Madilyn Sindelar were third in the 400 medley relay in 4:04.79.
South Dakota closes the regular season by hosting the Coyote Invite at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls on March 26-27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.