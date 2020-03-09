MADISON — The Lennox Orioles built a 20-3 lead after one quarter on the way to a 55-20 rout of Miller in the Class A girls’ basketball SoDak 16, Monday in Madison.
Lennox (21-1), which shot 65.7% from the field in the contest, was led by Madysen Vlastuin’s 22 points. Rianna Fillipi added 18 points, five assists and eight steals.
Miller, which finished 16-7, was led by Kadye Fernholz’s nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Lennox advances to the South Dakota State Class A Tournament, March 19-21 in Rapid City. The Orioles, the fourth seed, will take on Red Cloud in the opening round.
MILLER (16-7) 3 5 6 6 — 20
LENNOX (21-1) 20 15 12 8 — 55
Roncalli 45, MCM 35
HURON — Aberdeen Roncalli used a trio of 10-point scorers to clip McCook Central-Montrose 47-35 in the Class A girls’ basketball SoDak 16 on Monday in Huron.
For Roncalli, 19-3, Madelyn Bragg posted 10 points and 15 rebounds to lead the way. Mariah Winegar posted 10 points and nine rebounds. Morgan Fiedler added 10 points off the bench in the victory.
Madisen Koepsell scored a game-high 21 points and had eight rebounds for MCM (17-5), which led 30-25 after three quarters. Abigail Van Ruler had 13 rebounds and four blocked shots. Jacy Pulse added nine rebounds for the Fighting Cougars.
Roncalli advances to the South Dakota State Class A Tournament, March 19-21 in Rapid City. The Cavaliers will face the second-seeded St. Thomas More Cavaliers in the opening round.
MCM (17-5) 6 10 14 5 — 35
RONCALLI (19-3) 8 7 10 22 — 47
Flandreau 60, West Central 55
MADISON — The Flandreau Fliers earned a trip to the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament for the first time since 1997 with a 60-55 victory over West Central in the SoDak 16 on Monday.
Tishara Hardy shot 7-for-9 from three-point range, finishing with 23 points, to lead Flandreau (21-2). Hannah Parsley had 14 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Maria Parsley added 13 points and four assists in the victory.
Addy Kramer hit seven of West Central’s 11 three-pointers, finishing with a game-high 23 points. Josslin Jarding added five assists for the Trojans (15-6).
Flandreau will face Hamlin on March 19 in the opening round of the state tournament.
WEST CENTRAL (15-6) 10 13 12 20 — 55
FLANDREAU (21-2) 14 13 15 18 — 60
Hamlin 46, MVP 36
HURON — The Hamlin Chargers earned a trip to the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament with a 46-36 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton in the SoDak 16 on Monday.
Logan Keszler scored a game-high 14 points to lead Hamlin (20-2), which took control with a 15-3 edge in the third quarter. Kylee Wadsworth added 13 points in the victory.
Hallie Schmidt and Emilee Fox each had 12 points for MVP (15-7). Katlyn Briggs grabbed nine rebounds.
Hamlin will face Flandreau in the opening round of the state tournament on March 19.
MVP (15-7) 13 12 3 8 — 36
HAMLIN (20-2) 11 10 15 10 — 46
