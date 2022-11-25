EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated with the results of the second semifinal.
OMAHA, Neb. — For the fourth time in five seasons, the University of South Dakota volleyball program will play for the Summit League Title.
USD earned a spot in the championship match with a 25-21, 26-24, 25-18 sweep of Denver in the semifinals of the Summit League Volleyball Tournament, Friday at Baxter Arena in Omaha. The Coyotes (28-3) will now face second-seeded Omaha in the final, today (Saturday) at 2 p.m.
“Every match teaches us something and we really focus on being in present,” said USD head coach Leanne Williamson, who has the Coyotes in the tournament final for the fifth time in her nine seasons at the helm. “Through the season, we’ve been able to learn a lot through wins and it’s something we are really proud of.”
USD won both meetings with Omaha this season. The Coyotes claimed a 3-2 home win over Omaha on Sept. 22 in the Summit League season opener. USD won 3-1 in Omaha on Oct. 22.
The teams met in the 2021 Summit League final, with the Coyotes earning a 3-0 sweep in Vermillion.
USD spread out the offense. Five different Coyotes recorded kills, led by Elizabeth Juhnke’s 15. Aimee Adams followed Juhnke’s match-high with eight kills while Kylen Sealock added seven kills and two blocks.
Paumen put up a match-high six blocks to compliment her six kills. Lolo Weideman tallied 13 digs while Juhnke and Madi Woodin each had nine digs. Woodin also put up a match-high 34 assists.
Denver (19-12) was led by two players in double-digit kills as Hailey Green had 12 and Memphis Glasgow had 10 kills. Libero Gianna Bartalo recorded a match-high 17 digs for the Pioneers.
The Coyotes came out hot straight out of the gate, hitting .278 as a squad while holding Denver to just three first set blocks.
Set two saw the momentum shift slightly in favor of Denver, as they held a lead over the Coyotes through the majority of a second set that saw seven tie scores and just three lead changes. It was tied at 24-24 as South Dakota and Denver traded points until a block from Adams and Brynn Paumen secured the second set victory.
It was all South Dakota from there as they swept Denver in the sixth meeting in the conference tournament.
“I’m just so proud of this team for how they attacked this match,” Williamson said. “We knew it was going to be a tough match, but we stayed composed.”
South Dakota has won nine of the last ten matchups against Denver.
Omaha 3, NDSU 1
OMAHA, Neb. — Second-seeded Omaha earned a championship rematch with South Dakota with a 16-25, 25-19, 25-18, 27-25 victory over North Dakota State in the semifinals of the Summit League Volleyball Tournament, Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.
USD swept Omaha 3-0 in the 2021 title match, held in Vermillion. The Coyotes also won both regular season meetings in 2022.
For Omaha (20-9), Shayla McCormick and Marriah Buss each had 12 kills, with McCormick also posting 17 digs. Sami Clarkson had 26 assists. Olivia Curry had 19 assists and nine digs. McKenna Ruch posted eight kills and three ace serves. Mariah Murdie added eight blocks (one solo) as the Mavericks recorded 12 blocks in the four-set match.
Ali Hinze had 14 kills, Michelle Artis had 13 kills and seven blocks (one solo) and Syra Tanchin had 12 kills and 12 digs for NDSU (21-11). Kelley Johnson, posted 41 assists and 13 digs. Logan O’Brien added 18 digs.
