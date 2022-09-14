CRETE, Neb. — Mount Marty opened Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer play with a 2-1 victory over Doane on Wednesday in Crete, Nebraska.
The match was scoreless until the 78:40 mark, when MMU’s Jonathan Castro put the Lancers on the board. Miguel Ponce added a second goal for the Lancers less than three minutes later.
Doane got on the board just 94 seconds after the Lancers’ second goal, as Felipe Lozano found Cesar Gonzalez for a goal.
But MMU’s Jorge Augero kept the Tigers out of the net the rest of the way to preserve the victory. Augero finished with seven saves, with Doane’s Hunter Pitt making eight stops.
Samuel Baraka had four of the Lancers’ 18 shots, as MMU had an 18-14 edge in shots and a 10-8 edge in shots on goal. Castro, Nils Guenther and Savas Di Lascio each had two shots on goal in the win.
Jesus Maganda had three shots, two on goal, for Doane.
MMU, 5-0-1 overall and 1-0 in GPAC play, hosts Concordia on Saturday. The match will be the final of three events on Crane-Youngworth Field on Saturday, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
CRETE, Neb. — Doane’s Celeste Galvan and McKenna Rathbun each scored twice as Doane topped Mount Marty 7-0 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Wednesday.
Michaela Thompson and Lexi Torok each had a goal and an assist for Doane. Jenna Tardiff had the other Tigers goal. Gisselle Martinez and Denise Gomez each had an assist in the victory.
MMU finished with seven shots, five on goal. Lesslie Romo-Gutierrez and Shelby Reed each had two shots.
Grayce Southern earned the victory in goal, stopping five shots. Kelsey Johnson made nine saves in goal for MMU.
The Lancers host Concordia in GPAC action on Saturday. The match will follow the MMU-Midland football game, starting at approximately 5 p.m.
