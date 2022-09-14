CRETE, Neb. — Mount Marty opened Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer play with a 2-1 victory over Doane on Wednesday in Crete, Nebraska.

The match was scoreless until the 78:40 mark, when MMU’s Jonathan Castro put the Lancers on the board. Miguel Ponce added a second goal for the Lancers less than three minutes later.

