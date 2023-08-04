The Crofton Bluejays soared during districts, going from the fifth seed to the District 6B title.
Manager Ben Hegge is hoping his team can continue to soar to new heights.
Crofton (12-10 overall, 4-8 in South Central League) plays the Hartford-Humboldt Gamecocks in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, today (Saturday) at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Crofton went just 4-8 in South Central League play, but won three straight in districts to win the title.
“We turned it on of late,” Ben Hegge said. “We lost some one-run games early on, then got hot at the end.”
One of the factors in the team’s late surge was improved defense.
“During the year, our Achilles’ heal was defense,” Ben Hegge said. “But in the last two, three weeks, we’ve been playing clean defense. We’ve hit well and have had good pitching.
“We’re clicking at the right time.”
Zach Hegge, a honorable mention all-Great Plains Athletic Conference pitcher for Mount Marty this past spring, has been a key to the Bluejays’ pitching staff.
“Everything on the mound revolves around Zach Hegge. He’s been our go-to,” Ben Hegge said. “A lot of times we don’t start him because we’ve been careful with his innings. He has a bright future at the college level.”
Capp Bengston, who pitched eight innings to earn the victory in the championship game win, and Ben Hegge, who pitched a complete game in the tournament, have also been factors.
“Capp threw early against Menno, then took a month off due to injury,” Ben Hegge said. “He came back in districts and threw a gem.”
With an eye on pitching, two of the team’s three pickup players were pitchers: Wynot’s Jackson Sudbeck and Freeman’s Jackson Fiegen.
“Jackson Sudbeck will help us pitching-wise. But he’s also like a Swiss army knife. He can play infield or outfield,” Ben Hegge said. “Jackson Fiegen is a good pitcher as well.”
Offensively, Crofton has been sparked at the top of the order by James Kaiser (.342) and Jared Wiebelhaus (.339).
“James and Jared make the team go. They’ve been really hitting right now,” Ben Hegge said. “Our team has been batting well over the last few weeks, swinging it one through nine.”
The Bluejays will be hoping for an impact by another of their pickup players, Freeman’s Owen Feser.
“Owen is starting law school, so we’re not sure how much we will have him,” Ben Hegge said. “But he plan to play him as many days as he can show up. He could be a big factor.”
In the Gamecocks, Ben Hegge sees a team like the Bluejays. The lineup includes Jonah Rechtenbaugh, an All-American track and field athlete at Mount Marty who started his collegiate career also playing baseball.
“They’re a good team, a young team. They have a lot of (Dakota Wesleyan) kids,” he said.
Game time is 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Wessington Springs-Larchwood matchup on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
