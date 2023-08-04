Bluejays Headed To State
Crofton players celebrate their 7-6 victory over Wynot in South Central League amateur baseball action on July 3 in Crofton, Nebraska. Crofton, which won the District 6B Tournament on July 29, will begin play in the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament today (Saturday) in Mitchell. The Bluejays face the Hartford-Humboldt Gamecocks in the opening round.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Crofton Bluejays soared during districts, going from the fifth seed to the District 6B title.

Manager Ben Hegge is hoping his team can continue to soar to new heights.

