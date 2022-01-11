SIOUX FALLS — Tickets for the South Dakota State Class A Wrestling Tournament, Feb. 24-26 in Sioux Falls, are now available through the Yankton School District.
To purchase adult and/or student All-Session tickets for the Class A State Wrestling Tournament, stop by the YSD Administration Building at 2410 West City Limits Road during regular business hours up until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. Tickets must be paid for at the time the order is placed. No credit or debit cards will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.